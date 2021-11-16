Latest News Editor's Choice


Dynamos knocked out in first Chibuku defeat

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Dynamos. 0 - 0 FC Platinum

(FC Platinum win 1-0 after extra time)

IT needed a very special goal for FC Platinum to hand Dynamos their first defeat this year, in a tense Chibuku Super final clash, at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

The Zvishavane side have now set up a potentially explosive final date against their platinum-backed cousins, Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Midfielder Innocent Mucheneka scored the priceless goal, deep in extra time, after the two teams could not be separated in regulation time.

Mucheneka's 104th minute fierce free-kick, which flew past the diving goalkeeper Taimon Mvula, settled the affair, a day after Ngezi Platinum had also edged Premiership newboys, Cranborne Bullets, by the same margin.

The date and venue for the final will be announced by the organisers of the tournament.

FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza, who won the inaugural edition with the Zvishavane side back in 2014, was ecstatic yesterday, after landing a third Chibuku Super Cup final appearance, in his career.

"I think in the first half, as much as we kept the ball, we were not all that creative in the final third. In the second half, I think it was a little bit better, and I am proud of my boys,'' he said.

‘'We worked so hard, it wasn't easy out there.

"At the end of the day, I think we have accomplished the hardest part, which is qualifying for the final. So, we just wait for the final.

"I am happy also that this is my third final in the Chibuku Super Cup.

"I know I have won once and lost once and I am in a third final. So, for me, I think it's a good record.''

The victory also ended Dynamos dominance in this year's tournament.

The Glamour Boys had played 12 Chibuku Super Cup games this year without tasting defeat.

But, they were conceding too many dangerous free-kicks in their territory, towards the end, and it was a matter of time before they got punished.

The Glamour Boys thought they had equalised but referee Brighton Chimene adjudged a foul was committed during the goal-mouth melee.

Apparently, Dynamos midfielder Ali Maliselo used his hand to help the goal cross the line, with about five minutes of extra-time, remaining. Then Godknows Murwira forced a brilliant save from goalkeeper Petros Mhari, with a ferocious free-kick, taken from almost the same position that FC Platinum got their goal, as DeMbare pushed hard for an equaliser.

The DeMbare family were apparently emotional, after the defeat, and referee Chimene and his crew needed police escort to leave the pitch as Dynamos fans were seen charging threateningly at the officials, after the final whistle.

But their coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, concluded it was not their day and refused to fault the referees for their woes after 120 minutes of toiling.

"It was a very difficult match for us but I thought we gave a very good account of ourselves. What is important, at the end of the day, is the result and we didn't get that,'' he said.

"We had a plan, we knew our opponent would come and dominate possession, that's what they did in the first half and it was the same in the first quarter of the second half.

"But, I thought we then changed tactics, we then had an upper hand, we had some good opportunities to score, it's so sad that we had to go out this way, particularly after conceding the first goal of the tournament, from an opponent, in open play.

"I feel sorry for my players, for Taimon, he is the same player who took us this far. As a coach I feel sorry for him. I thought he had done very well to keep us in the game but unfortunately it was a well-taken free kick we can't really fault him for that.''

Dynamos had a game plan to suffocate FC Platinum's passing game by throwing in eight-defensive minded players in their starting line-up, which could explain their lack of fluidity going forward.

FC Platinum were not given the space to play the ball around. Mapeza's men though looked more adventurous compared to the hosts.

Goalscorer Muchekena, teenage forward Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya and defender Kelvin Mangiza all took cracks at goal in the first half.

However, the platinum miners made an injury-forced substitution after Rahman Kutsanzira was stretchered to the ambulance, following a collision with Albert Eonde, towards the interval.

The script in the second half was more of a replica of the first.

Dynamos relied on the long ball and made their presence felt mainly through set-pieces and substitute Juan Mutudza was denied by the crossbar, after getting his head to a 66th minute effort, by Murwira.

Teams

Dynamos: T. Mvula, E. Jalai, T  Muringai, G. Murwira, P. Jaure,  F. Makarati (D. Temwanjira, 115th minute),  T. Mavhunga (J . Mutudza, 57th minute), A. Maliselo, A  Manenji (B. Mushunje, 85th min), A. Eonde (N. Sianchali, 57th min), K . Nadolo (T  Chiunye, 85th min)

FC Platinum: P. Mhari, R. Kutsanzira (G. Mbweti, 44th minute), K. Mangiza, L. Mhlanga, K. Madzongwe, I. Mucheneka, R  Pavari, B. Banda, P . Mutimbanyoka (S. Songani, 70th minute), D. Teguru (O. Bhebhe, 91st min), T. Ngwenya (R. Chinyengetere, 91st min)

Source - The Herald

