Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'No payment, no electricity'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Government has directed Zesa Holdings to immediately institute measures to recover $15 billion it is owed by its clients in unpaid electricity bills.

Under the directive only paying customers should get power.

Energy and Power Development Acting Minister, Jenfan Muswere said all electricity consumers must be placed on smart meters to ensure maximum revenue collection and ensure that the power utility can discharge its duties effectively and efficiently.

Minister Muswere said this in Harare recently while delivering a keynote address at an event to commission motorbikes for use by Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) Revenue Assurance Operations and the official launch of Operation Usabe Magetsi/Lingebi amagetsi.

"It is very crucial that revenue assurance and anti-vandalisim modalities are developed to ensure secure generation of power.

"The $15 billion that is owed by various local authorities, mining houses and the public has got to be extinguished.

"In the New Dispensation, our major interest is to ensure that you develop action oriented mechanisms.

"I am delighted to say that as a ministry we need to develop the modus operandi that says ‘no payment no power.'

"Disconnections should be a measure that should be instituted after clients have failed to stick to the payment plan.

"It is very important that we give a time frame that before the end of next year smart meters should be deployed across the country," said the acting minister who is also Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Postal and Courier Services.

He criticised vandalisation of Zesa properties saying they were working against the country's desire to achieve Vision 2030 which is anchored on the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

"And all these criminal activities and economic saboteurs who stand in the way of Vision 2030 should be uprooted.

"To the loss control team, our message is let us be vigilant and steadfast as we ensure that there is revenue assurance and collection and be vigilant as we fight against vandalism.

"We have a collective responsibility as Government and members of security forces and citizens. As citizens of this country, the President has said nyika inovakwa nevene vayo. These criminals disrupt the growth of our economy and value chain.

"As we walk towards Vision 2030 the $15 billion has to be extinguished for the interest of attaining an upper middle class," said Minister Muswere.

He said the motor bikes that were procured by the Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company will go a long way in ensuring that loss control staff is mobile and help in curbing vandalism and other pilferage of electricity.

The event was attended by Energy and Power Development Deputy Minister Magna Mudyiwa, Zesa Holdings executive chairman, Dr Sydney Gata and senior Zesa and Government officials.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga faction pushes for Chadzamira ouster

2 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zimbabwe's 2017 coup coalition collapses

2 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Chiwenga seeks to de-escalate Zanu-PF's factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zimbabwe for unprofessionalism

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife challenges 'malicious' jailing

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

US$28m in taxpayers' funds misappropriated in corrupt deal

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

'Zimbabwe coup a harvest of empty promises'

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Second Republic marred by litany of unfulfilled pledges

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Some Zimbabwe coup troopers die without enjoying benefits of their sweat

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Exam disruptions feared as teachers renew pay grumble, call strikes

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimpapers editors directed to 'support Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

South Africa court halts removal of Buyanga's son to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe must step up reform agenda, says IMF

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Khaya Moyo was politically correct'

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zera mulls Z$ gas sales

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

5 Zanu-PF youths up for robbery, violence

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Potraz bridges Nkayi digital divide

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa for Life President, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Confusion rocks Zanu-PF ahead of provincial elections

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Stop criminalising human rights defenders'

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Beitbridge cuts water supplies to Mnangagwa commissioned houses

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mutanda fights CAPS govt shareholding claim

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Teachers, govt tiff escalates

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

BNC heads for VFEX

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Is South Africa ready for a white president?

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Suspension of Zifa board ill-advised

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

UZ student says government cancelled scholarship over vote campaign

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mphoko ignores Mnangagwa legitimacy lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop grandstanding on gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

More ZBC employees arrested for extorting Prophet Freddy

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Chamisa's supporter suffers trauma after Zanu-PF violence

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Govt to hire 'anyone' to invigilate exams

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF's Godwin Gomwe assaults man for talking to him with cap on

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Robin Vela slaps Finance ministry director with US$2 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

13 Zimbabwe prisoners struck by lightning while having lunch

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Malema defends EFF's failure to disclose funders

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Uproar over Tsholotsho elephant sales

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zambezi Gas shelves gas mining project

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt mulls new Build Operate Transfer contractor for Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

5-day destructive rains forecast

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF issues new e-cards

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

All set for Khaya Moyo burial

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Thunderstorms expected Zimbabwe-wide

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

2 die in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 93 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days