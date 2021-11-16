Latest News Editor's Choice


2 die in freak accident

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Two pupils from Seke 1 High School in Chitungwiza were killed in a freak accident yesterday when they were knocked down by a car after being struck by a bolt of lightning, police have confirmed.

The two pupils, aged 15, who were coming from school fell on the tarmac after being struck by lightning when one of them was hit by a motorist driving a Toyota Sprinter registration number ADJ 4486.

They were rushed to Chitungwiza Central Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon admission.

Police urged motorists to be cautious on the roads and avoid speeding, especially in built-up areas.

Source - The Herald

