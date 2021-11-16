Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Thunderstorms expected Zimbabwe-wide

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Widespread thunderstorms are expected throughout the country with chances of hail and heavy falls in some places, the Meteorological Services Department has said.

The department said the heavy rains could also be violent and accompanied by strong winds in some areas.

Yesterday widespread thunderstorms with rain were experienced across the country with some stations recording rainfall figures above 30mm as a result of a cloud band affecting the country.

The met department said yesterday said Royal Harare Golf Club recorded 54mm, Belvedere 45mm and Chishawasha 37mm.

On Saturday, the Meteorological Services Department said the highest rainfall of 50mm was recorded in Buhera.

Today, the department said localised heavy downpours (in excess of 30mm) are expected especially in areas along the main watershed as well as in some parts of Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo Metropolitan.

"Lightning and hailstones are a major risk during this period, localised flash flooding may occur in areas with poor drainage.

"Strong winds may be destructive in places while hot and humid conditions may affect the health of certain individual," said the department," said the met department.

The public has been advised to follow weather updates.

"Keep hydrated during the day by drinking adequate amounts of water, avoid staying in the sun between 11am and 3pm when it is hottest.

"When thunder roars, go indoors. Stay indoors during thunderstorms. If outdoors do not shelter under isolated trees or shed.

"If no shelter is available, try to couch as low as possible with only your toes touching the ground," advised the met department.

The 2021/22 rainfall season which is expected to bring normal to above normal rains throughout the country from October 2021 to March2022.

While the expectations of good rains have brought high hopes of another bumper harvest to farmers, weather experts say the season could also be associated with violent storms, flash floods and heavy downpours.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga faction pushes for Chadzamira ouster

2 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zimbabwe's 2017 coup coalition collapses

2 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Chiwenga seeks to de-escalate Zanu-PF's factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zimbabwe for unprofessionalism

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife challenges 'malicious' jailing

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

US$28m in taxpayers' funds misappropriated in corrupt deal

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

'Zimbabwe coup a harvest of empty promises'

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Second Republic marred by litany of unfulfilled pledges

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Some Zimbabwe coup troopers die without enjoying benefits of their sweat

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Exam disruptions feared as teachers renew pay grumble, call strikes

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zimpapers editors directed to 'support Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

South Africa court halts removal of Buyanga's son to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe must step up reform agenda, says IMF

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Khaya Moyo was politically correct'

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zera mulls Z$ gas sales

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

5 Zanu-PF youths up for robbery, violence

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Potraz bridges Nkayi digital divide

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa for Life President, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Confusion rocks Zanu-PF ahead of provincial elections

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Stop criminalising human rights defenders'

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Beitbridge cuts water supplies to Mnangagwa commissioned houses

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mutanda fights CAPS govt shareholding claim

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Teachers, govt tiff escalates

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

BNC heads for VFEX

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Is South Africa ready for a white president?

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Suspension of Zifa board ill-advised

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

UZ student says government cancelled scholarship over vote campaign

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mphoko ignores Mnangagwa legitimacy lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop grandstanding on gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

More ZBC employees arrested for extorting Prophet Freddy

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Chamisa's supporter suffers trauma after Zanu-PF violence

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Govt to hire 'anyone' to invigilate exams

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF's Godwin Gomwe assaults man for talking to him with cap on

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Robin Vela slaps Finance ministry director with US$2 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

13 Zimbabwe prisoners struck by lightning while having lunch

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Malema defends EFF's failure to disclose funders

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Uproar over Tsholotsho elephant sales

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zambezi Gas shelves gas mining project

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt mulls new Build Operate Transfer contractor for Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

5-day destructive rains forecast

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF issues new e-cards

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

All set for Khaya Moyo burial

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

2 die in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

'No payment, no electricity'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days