Thunderstorms expected Zimbabwe-wide

News / National

by Staff reporter

Widespread thunderstorms are expected throughout the country with chances of hail and heavy falls in some places, the Meteorological Services Department has said.The department said the heavy rains could also be violent and accompanied by strong winds in some areas.Yesterday widespread thunderstorms with rain were experienced across the country with some stations recording rainfall figures above 30mm as a result of a cloud band affecting the country.The met department said yesterday said Royal Harare Golf Club recorded 54mm, Belvedere 45mm and Chishawasha 37mm.On Saturday, the Meteorological Services Department said the highest rainfall of 50mm was recorded in Buhera.Today, the department said localised heavy downpours (in excess of 30mm) are expected especially in areas along the main watershed as well as in some parts of Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo Metropolitan."Lightning and hailstones are a major risk during this period, localised flash flooding may occur in areas with poor drainage."Strong winds may be destructive in places while hot and humid conditions may affect the health of certain individual," said the department," said the met department.The public has been advised to follow weather updates."Keep hydrated during the day by drinking adequate amounts of water, avoid staying in the sun between 11am and 3pm when it is hottest."When thunder roars, go indoors. Stay indoors during thunderstorms. If outdoors do not shelter under isolated trees or shed."If no shelter is available, try to couch as low as possible with only your toes touching the ground," advised the met department.The 2021/22 rainfall season which is expected to bring normal to above normal rains throughout the country from October 2021 to March2022.While the expectations of good rains have brought high hopes of another bumper harvest to farmers, weather experts say the season could also be associated with violent storms, flash floods and heavy downpours.