All set for Khaya Moyo burial

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A huge crowd is expected to converge at the National Heroes Acre to bid farewell to veteran politician and national hero Simon Khaya Moyo.

Covid-19 regulations will be adhered to.

President Mnangagwa is expected to preside over the proceedings.

Khaya-Moyo, a former Zanu-PF Politburo member, who has been described by many as a true patriot, courageous and selfless freedom fighter, succumbed to cancer last week at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.

He was 76.

Khaya Moyo was declared a national hero in recognition of his contribution to the liberation and development of the country before and after independence.

His body arrived in Harare on Saturday ahead of burial today.

In an interview yesterday Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe confirmed that a huge number of mourners is expected to attend the burial.

"Khaya Moyo played a major role towards the development of the country during and post-Independence, hence he deserves a befitting send off. Each and every province is expected to have a representative but adhering to Covid-19 protocols though the figures are declining," said Minister Kazembe.

Permanent Secretary, Mr Aaron Nhepera said according to a provisional burial programme, the body of the hero will leave One Commando for burial at the National Shrine.

"We expect many people at the National Shrine. Covid-19 principles however will be applied. The body will leave One Commando for burial at the Heroes Acre. Proceedings will start at 9.30," he said.

Zanu-PF Harare interim executive chairman Goodwills Masimirembwa said all was set for a befitting send off of the hero.

"We have secured 30 buses to ferry mourners to the National Heroes Acre. We know people have the zeal to bury a national hero in the mould of Khaya Moyo. We are ready to go" said Masimirembwa.

She said Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South provinces have also been provided with three buses to ferry 30 mourners per each province to Harare to bid farewell to the hero.

Khaya-Moyo, a career diplomat and former Cabinet minister, was the Senator for Bulilima and Mangwe constituencies at the time of his death.

He served his apprenticeship as a young political secretary to the liberation struggle icon the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo during the armed struggle.

At independence Khaya Moyo started working in the Ministry of Home Affairs as an assistant secretary and rose through the ranks to a Cabinet minister and diplomat.

Source - The Herald

