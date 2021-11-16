Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malema defends EFF's failure to disclose funders

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
EFF leader Julius Malema says his party has nothing to hide and this was the reason they did not disclose any donations.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) published a second quarter report last week on disclosure of donations to political parties.

Other political parties have slammed the EFF for not making any financial disclosures.

Malema was addressing thousands of supporters at an EFF Siyabonga rally, held at Winnie Mandela informal settlement in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni yesterday.

He said the EFF had managed to bring the ANC to less than 50% in most places, and the party is looking forward to taking more votes in 2024.

On coalitions with parties such as ActionSA and the DA, he said they did not have black people's interests at heart. However, he urged parties to unite to kick out the ANC.

"We will watch how the coalition parties will work; smaller parties must unite so that they can remove the corrupt ANC. If they are united, maybe the EFF can vote with them. As the EFF, we are not gunning for municipal positions; we will hold leaders accountable because they must provide better services for the people," Malema said.

To those who questioned why the EFF had held coalition talks with the ANC, Malema said the reason was the party wanted the land, and the ANC is currently in government and could change the Constitution.

Malema said the EFF had nothing to disclose and nothing to hide when it came to donations.

"How come the EFF are the suspects for not disclosing donors, but the FF Plus and the IFP, who failed to disclose funders, are not questioned. The IFP runs municipalities, you want to tell me no one funds them? FF Plus is owned by farm owners, you want to tell me they are not donating?

"No one donated over R90 000 to the EFF, we get our monies through levies of councillors, MPLs, MPs and those R10 membership fees. Shame you guys (EFF supporters) do not have that money!

"The way President Cyril Ramaphosa and his people hate us, they would use it against us. We are glad that the ANC party branch called IEC will audit, we are not corrupt," Malema said.

He urged his party's newly-elected councillors to roll up their sleeves, while reminding supporters that work for the 2024 general and provincial elections starts now.

Malema told those who voted for his party would not take their votes for granted.

"To all those who voted for EFF, we want to say that we don't take your votes for granted, we take your vote as a mandate to continue to hold those who are in power accountable. We will always make sure that all municipalities are held accountable and they serve our people… the work of the local government is water, sewerage, electricity [and] housing," Malema said.

People in the EFF were servants of the people, and did not need to run a municipality to be community leaders.–IOL.

Source - iol
More on: #Zambia, #Zimbabwe, #SADC

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga faction pushes for Chadzamira ouster

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwe's 2017 coup coalition collapses

2 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Chiwenga seeks to de-escalate Zanu-PF's factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zimbabwe for unprofessionalism

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife challenges 'malicious' jailing

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

US$28m in taxpayers' funds misappropriated in corrupt deal

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Zimbabwe coup a harvest of empty promises'

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Second Republic marred by litany of unfulfilled pledges

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Some Zimbabwe coup troopers die without enjoying benefits of their sweat

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Exam disruptions feared as teachers renew pay grumble, call strikes

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimpapers editors directed to 'support Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

South Africa court halts removal of Buyanga's son to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe must step up reform agenda, says IMF

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

'Khaya Moyo was politically correct'

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zera mulls Z$ gas sales

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

5 Zanu-PF youths up for robbery, violence

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Potraz bridges Nkayi digital divide

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa for Life President, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Confusion rocks Zanu-PF ahead of provincial elections

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

'Stop criminalising human rights defenders'

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Beitbridge cuts water supplies to Mnangagwa commissioned houses

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mutanda fights CAPS govt shareholding claim

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Teachers, govt tiff escalates

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

BNC heads for VFEX

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Is South Africa ready for a white president?

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Suspension of Zifa board ill-advised

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

UZ student says government cancelled scholarship over vote campaign

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mphoko ignores Mnangagwa legitimacy lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop grandstanding on gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

More ZBC employees arrested for extorting Prophet Freddy

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Chamisa's supporter suffers trauma after Zanu-PF violence

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Govt to hire 'anyone' to invigilate exams

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF's Godwin Gomwe assaults man for talking to him with cap on

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Robin Vela slaps Finance ministry director with US$2 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

13 Zimbabwe prisoners struck by lightning while having lunch

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Uproar over Tsholotsho elephant sales

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zambezi Gas shelves gas mining project

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt mulls new Build Operate Transfer contractor for Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

5-day destructive rains forecast

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF issues new e-cards

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

All set for Khaya Moyo burial

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Thunderstorms expected Zimbabwe-wide

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

2 die in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

'No payment, no electricity'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days