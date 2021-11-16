Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mphoko ignores Mnangagwa legitimacy lawsuit

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER vice president Phelekezela Mphoko has failed to respond to the High Court application by a Zanu-PF official challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa's legitimacy.

Zanu-PF youth member, Sybeth Musengezi last month filed the High Court application seeking the nullification of the party's 19th November 2017 Special Session Central Committee meeting which elected Mnangagwa.

In the application, Musengezi cited Mphoko and the party's former secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo.

Other respondents are Zanu-PF, Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu and Patrick Chinamasa, the party's acting political commissar.

Chombo has already ignored the application while Mphoko also failed to file his opposing papers following the expiry of filing deadline last week Friday.

Although Zanu-PF, Mnangagwa, Chinamasa and Mpofu have jointly filed their opposing papers, their lawyers last week wrote to Musengezi  demanding he withdraws the case within seven days or face heavy legal costs.

Musengezi lawyers confirmed that Mphoko failed to tender his opposing affidavits, an indication which the lawyers say the former vice president is in agreeable with the applicant.

"I can confirm that Mr Mphoko has not opposed our client's application. He is now the second respondent to ignore the application after Mr Chombo also failed to do so. So basically, what this means is that the two respondents have no objections to issues raised in the application," said Nqobani Sithole, one of Musengezi lawyers in an interview with Newzimbabwe.com.

Following the November 17, 2017, military coup which ousted longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, Chombo was arrested while Mphoko briefly sought political asylum in neibhouring Botwsana before he come back.

He was later arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly instructed some junior police officers to release from cells former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive, Moses Juma.

Musengezi is arguing that the November 19, 2017 Zanu-PF central committee which appointed Mnangagwa as the party ‘s president and first secretary was in violation of the party's constitution and therefore unlawful and null and void ablnito.

"This is a court application in terms of Section 14 of the High Court Act Chapter 7:06 for declaratory orders and consequential relief in the following terms, a declaratur that the special session of the central committee of the 1st respondent convened on the 19th of November 2017 at the party's headquarters in Harare from 10: 00 to 16 :00 hours was ultra vires the provisions of the Constitution of the 1st respondent and therefore unlawful and null and void ablnito.

"A declaratur that all the resolutions of the special session of the Central Committee of the 1st respondent passed at the unlawful meeting concerned on the 19th of November 2017 are unlawful, invalid and accordingly set aside," reads part of Musengezi's application.

He is also praying for an order directing Mphoko in his capacity as the lawful vice president and second secretary of the 1st respondent (Zanu-PF) to immediately prior to the 19 of November 2017 to take all the necessary steps in terms of the 1st respondents' constitution .

He also wants Mphoko to convene and preside over a special extraordinary congress of the 1st respondent for the purpose of regularising the top leadership positions in the 1st respondent within the months of the granting of the order.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Zambia, #Zimbabwe, #SADC

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga faction pushes for Chadzamira ouster

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zimbabwe's 2017 coup coalition collapses

2 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Chiwenga seeks to de-escalate Zanu-PF's factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zimbabwe for unprofessionalism

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife challenges 'malicious' jailing

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

US$28m in taxpayers' funds misappropriated in corrupt deal

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

'Zimbabwe coup a harvest of empty promises'

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Second Republic marred by litany of unfulfilled pledges

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Some Zimbabwe coup troopers die without enjoying benefits of their sweat

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Exam disruptions feared as teachers renew pay grumble, call strikes

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimpapers editors directed to 'support Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

South Africa court halts removal of Buyanga's son to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe must step up reform agenda, says IMF

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Khaya Moyo was politically correct'

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zera mulls Z$ gas sales

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

5 Zanu-PF youths up for robbery, violence

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Potraz bridges Nkayi digital divide

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa for Life President, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Confusion rocks Zanu-PF ahead of provincial elections

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Stop criminalising human rights defenders'

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Beitbridge cuts water supplies to Mnangagwa commissioned houses

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mutanda fights CAPS govt shareholding claim

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Teachers, govt tiff escalates

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

BNC heads for VFEX

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Is South Africa ready for a white president?

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Suspension of Zifa board ill-advised

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

UZ student says government cancelled scholarship over vote campaign

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop grandstanding on gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

More ZBC employees arrested for extorting Prophet Freddy

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Chamisa's supporter suffers trauma after Zanu-PF violence

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Govt to hire 'anyone' to invigilate exams

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF's Godwin Gomwe assaults man for talking to him with cap on

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Robin Vela slaps Finance ministry director with US$2 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

13 Zimbabwe prisoners struck by lightning while having lunch

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Malema defends EFF's failure to disclose funders

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Uproar over Tsholotsho elephant sales

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zambezi Gas shelves gas mining project

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt mulls new Build Operate Transfer contractor for Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

5-day destructive rains forecast

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF issues new e-cards

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

All set for Khaya Moyo burial

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Thunderstorms expected Zimbabwe-wide

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

2 die in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

'No payment, no electricity'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days