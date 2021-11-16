News / National
Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier
Four of the 28 government staff houses commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Beitbridge on Wednesday suffered roof damage during a storm just hours after the official ceremony.
Strong winds blew zinc roofing sheets from a nearby house onto the four properties, causing damage to the asbestos roofing.
The freak incident took place at around 3PM after Mnangagwa had left for a Zanu-PF rally at Dulivhadzimo Stadium.
Zinc roofing sheets from the neighbour's house, identified only as Ndou, could be seen lying near the news houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just a few hours earlier.
Faith Tamirepi, a tenant at Ndou's house, told ZimLive: "The roof was partially blown off during a storm and our property was soaked.
"We picked some of the roofing sheets at those new houses and we're just waiting for the owner of the house."
No-one was injured, she said.
Mnangagwa commissioned the 28 new houses which are part of 52 built so far to accommodate government workers in the border town – Zimbabwe's gateway to South Africa.
Source - ZimLive