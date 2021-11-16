Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four of the 28 government staff houses commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Beitbridge on Wednesday suffered roof damage during a storm just hours after the official ceremony.Strong winds blew zinc roofing sheets from a nearby house onto the four properties, causing damage to the asbestos roofing.The freak incident took place at around 3PM after Mnangagwa had left for a Zanu-PF rally at Dulivhadzimo Stadium.Zinc roofing sheets from the neighbour's house, identified only as Ndou, could be seen lying near the news houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just a few hours earlier.Faith Tamirepi, a tenant at Ndou's house, told ZimLive: "The roof was partially blown off during a storm and our property was soaked."We picked some of the roofing sheets at those new houses and we're just waiting for the owner of the house."No-one was injured, she said.Mnangagwa commissioned the 28 new houses which are part of 52 built so far to accommodate government workers in the border town – Zimbabwe's gateway to South Africa.