Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Four of the 28 government staff houses commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Beitbridge on Wednesday suffered roof damage during a storm just hours after the official ceremony.

Strong winds blew zinc roofing sheets from a nearby house onto the four properties, causing damage to the asbestos roofing.

The freak incident took place at around 3PM after Mnangagwa had left for a Zanu-PF rally at Dulivhadzimo Stadium.

Zinc roofing sheets from the neighbour's house, identified only as Ndou, could be seen lying near the news houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just a few hours earlier.

Faith Tamirepi, a tenant at Ndou's house, told ZimLive: "The roof was partially blown off during a storm and our property was soaked.

"We picked some of the roofing sheets at those new houses and we're just waiting for the owner of the house."

No-one was injured, she said.

Mnangagwa commissioned the 28 new houses which are part of 52 built so far to accommodate government workers in the border town – Zimbabwe's gateway to South Africa.

Source - ZimLive
More on: #Zambia, #Zimbabwe, #SADC

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga faction pushes for Chadzamira ouster

2 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zimbabwe's 2017 coup coalition collapses

2 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Chiwenga seeks to de-escalate Zanu-PF's factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zimbabwe for unprofessionalism

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife challenges 'malicious' jailing

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

US$28m in taxpayers' funds misappropriated in corrupt deal

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

'Zimbabwe coup a harvest of empty promises'

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Second Republic marred by litany of unfulfilled pledges

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Some Zimbabwe coup troopers die without enjoying benefits of their sweat

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Exam disruptions feared as teachers renew pay grumble, call strikes

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimpapers editors directed to 'support Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

South Africa court halts removal of Buyanga's son to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe must step up reform agenda, says IMF

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Khaya Moyo was politically correct'

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zera mulls Z$ gas sales

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

5 Zanu-PF youths up for robbery, violence

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Potraz bridges Nkayi digital divide

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa for Life President, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Confusion rocks Zanu-PF ahead of provincial elections

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Stop criminalising human rights defenders'

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Beitbridge cuts water supplies to Mnangagwa commissioned houses

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mutanda fights CAPS govt shareholding claim

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Teachers, govt tiff escalates

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

BNC heads for VFEX

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Is South Africa ready for a white president?

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Suspension of Zifa board ill-advised

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

UZ student says government cancelled scholarship over vote campaign

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mphoko ignores Mnangagwa legitimacy lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop grandstanding on gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

More ZBC employees arrested for extorting Prophet Freddy

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Chamisa's supporter suffers trauma after Zanu-PF violence

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Govt to hire 'anyone' to invigilate exams

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF's Godwin Gomwe assaults man for talking to him with cap on

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Robin Vela slaps Finance ministry director with US$2 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

13 Zimbabwe prisoners struck by lightning while having lunch

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Malema defends EFF's failure to disclose funders

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Uproar over Tsholotsho elephant sales

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zambezi Gas shelves gas mining project

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt mulls new Build Operate Transfer contractor for Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

5-day destructive rains forecast

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF issues new e-cards

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

All set for Khaya Moyo burial

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Thunderstorms expected Zimbabwe-wide

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

2 die in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

'No payment, no electricity'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days