Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's lawyers have been accused of applying "bullying tactics" after they threatened to sue a legal firm representing Zanu-PF activist Edwin Manikai who is challenging the party leader's ascendancy in 2017.

Musengezi's lawyers have now reported Mnangagwa's legal counsels to the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) over their "unprofessional conduct".

Mnangagwa's lawyers on November 11 wrote to Musengezi's legal representatives advising them to withdraw the High Court application against the President or risk being sued.

"The contents of your letter have been considered and for the record, what is being clearly demonstrated by your letter is unethical and unprofessional conduct," Ncube Attorneys, who are representing Musengezi, said in response in a letter dated November 18.

"We note with great concern that you are using bullying tactics and these tactics shall be strongly resisted. As such, your conduct has been reported to the LSZ Our client shall be filing an answering affidavit and the matter shall proceed to be heard in court."

Musengezi argues that a November 19, 2017 Zanu-PF central committee meeting that confirmed Mnangagwa as acting president was unlawful, null and void.

He cited Zanu-PF, Mnangagwa, party secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, acting finance secretary Patrick Chinamasa, former Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko and ex-Zanu-PF secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo as respondents.

Edwin Manikai of Dube, Manikai and Hwacha Legal Practitioners are representing all the respondents, except for Mphoko and Chombo.

In a letter dated November 11, the Zanu-PF lawyers said Musengezi should withdraw his case or his lawyers would be sued for approaching the courts with a case "devoid of merit and brought for ulterior motives".

In opposing papers filed on November 5, Mpofu argued that the High Court had no jurisdiction to hear the case, adding that Mnangagwa enjoyed presidential immunity.

Mpofu said Musengezi was not a Zanu-PF member.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

