Government clashes with teachers

by Tarisai Mudahondo
3 hrs ago | Views
The government yesterday accused teachers of presiding over the collapse of the education system by refusing to invigilate Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) without payment.

The examinations are set to start but the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) and other unions have declared that their members will not invigilate for free.

Primary and Secondary education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said if teachers withdraw their services government will use anyone to invigilate examinations, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

He further claimed that there are many teachers that are not affiliated with unions who could supervise the examinations for free.

Source - Tarisai Mudahondo
More on: #ZIMSEC, #PTUZ, #Teachers

