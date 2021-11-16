Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bushiri's brother-in-law dumps church

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Prominent Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Apostle Tannah Israel  (real name Tanatswa Makore) has formally announced that he has left the Prophet Shepherd Bushiri led ministry.  

Tannah Israel was married to Bushiri's sister and reports reaching this reporter indicate that the pair is undergoing a divorce process for reasons that have not been disclosed.

On Sunday, Israel  took to Facebook to announce his departure from the church.

Rad his statements below:

SPECIAL MESSAGE FOR CLOSURE

I've never been at peace like how I am right now, this year was my toughest year soo far since my journey started which at the same time was my best year because it was bitter sweet. It came with soo many blessings,much more than I prayed for or expected... it came with soo many lessons, soo much wisdom, soo much boldness, soo much humbleness, soo much Love and above all soo much growth. Many might not have witnessed but deep inside I felt God took me to another pedestal and even the word revelation I was getting in that realm was deeper than before, my approach to ministry shifted, my approach to life in general shifted and truly speaking my whole paradigm was purged and made anew...

Soo much happened of which I will share with you all in due time, soo many attacks came my way and God held my mouth not to speak back in any way, shape or form because he said "I am doing something". Some of them almost took my life literally, soo many people that said they will be there were never there when I needed them the most, I had to make tough decisions, I was left on my knees with no help or anyone to lean on but above all this GOD STOOD WITH ME, gave me strength, opened new doors, I saw God like never before this year and I witnessed his true Love, he unveiled the New me whilst the old me was being buried 6 feet.

Whilst all this was happening God kept whispering to me that don't stop witnessing about me. I kept preaching, I kept leaning on God, I lost a lot of things & really things were not okay but I kept trusting God, threats came my way spiritually & physically but I told myself that whatever that comes will find me in the secret place on my knees with my heart laid on the Altar. I kept praying, I kept seeking him and truth be told there were times I felt weak but I found strength in him and just kept going till this day...before I could even blink and before the year could finish GOD DID IT AGAIN...

It was the beginning of this month of November when the Spirit of God whispered to me that 2021 was a year of alignment (not just for you but for my people) which is why to those who have been following me even from the beginning of this year (2021) i said "God said he is pouring Grace but this Grace will only be available to those who will be aligned to what he is setting up for a generation not only for this year but even years to come, this year will be very hard and it will take Grace to finish it"

To those who stood with me even without knowing what was happening and regardless of the propaganda, character assassination attempts, to those who kept showing me Love, believing in me, supporting my ministry, praying, following all instructions as commanded by God, I am truly humbled & grateful, your input will never go unnoticed. If your prayers do not get answered, just like King Hezekiah your commitment to God and the kingdom at large will be the key that will open that door for you...

P.S. I have an upcoming project and I will include in that project how God called me home this year for 31 hours and even people I was staying with in my house never knew I was gone because they thought I was just in my room locked in prayer...

All this above should be a testimony to strengthen somebody that if you TRULY stay with GOD, he will never forsake you...

NO-MATTER WHAT STAY WITH GOD...
WALK WITH ME AS I WALK WITH CHRIST...
Apostle Tannah Israel .

Soon after this post Apostle Tannah posted his official announcement regarding his departure from ECG. Read it below:




Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Authur Mafokate hospitalised

1 min ago | 0 Views

Government clashes with teachers

6 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Chamisa outsmarts security forces

6 hrs ago | 5006 Views

Chiwenga faction pushes for Chadzamira ouster

8 hrs ago | 1956 Views

Zimbabwe's 2017 coup coalition collapses

8 hrs ago | 5494 Views

Chiwenga seeks to de-escalate Zanu-PF's factional tensions

8 hrs ago | 838 Views

Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zimbabwe for unprofessionalism

8 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife challenges 'malicious' jailing

8 hrs ago | 623 Views

US$28m in taxpayers' funds misappropriated in corrupt deal

8 hrs ago | 617 Views

'Zimbabwe coup a harvest of empty promises'

8 hrs ago | 513 Views

Second Republic marred by litany of unfulfilled pledges

8 hrs ago | 176 Views

Some Zimbabwe coup troopers die without enjoying benefits of their sweat

8 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Exam disruptions feared as teachers renew pay grumble, call strikes

8 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimpapers editors directed to 'support Zanu-PF'

8 hrs ago | 268 Views

South Africa court halts removal of Buyanga's son to Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 481 Views

3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

8 hrs ago | 528 Views

Zimbabwe must step up reform agenda, says IMF

8 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Matebeleland South

8 hrs ago | 492 Views

'Khaya Moyo was politically correct'

8 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zera mulls Z$ gas sales

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

5 Zanu-PF youths up for robbery, violence

8 hrs ago | 188 Views

Potraz bridges Nkayi digital divide

8 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa for Life President, says Chiwenga

8 hrs ago | 330 Views

Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Confusion rocks Zanu-PF ahead of provincial elections

8 hrs ago | 129 Views

'Stop criminalising human rights defenders'

8 hrs ago | 34 Views

Beitbridge cuts water supplies to Mnangagwa commissioned houses

8 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mutanda fights CAPS govt shareholding claim

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Teachers, govt tiff escalates

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

BNC heads for VFEX

8 hrs ago | 62 Views

Is South Africa ready for a white president?

8 hrs ago | 370 Views

Suspension of Zifa board ill-advised

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

8 hrs ago | 148 Views

UZ student says government cancelled scholarship over vote campaign

8 hrs ago | 208 Views

Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mphoko ignores Mnangagwa legitimacy lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop grandstanding on gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

More ZBC employees arrested for extorting Prophet Freddy

8 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Chamisa's supporter suffers trauma after Zanu-PF violence

8 hrs ago | 234 Views

Govt to hire 'anyone' to invigilate exams

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zanu-PF's Godwin Gomwe assaults man for talking to him with cap on

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

Robin Vela slaps Finance ministry director with US$2 million lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

13 Zimbabwe prisoners struck by lightning while having lunch

8 hrs ago | 382 Views

Malema defends EFF's failure to disclose funders

8 hrs ago | 115 Views

Uproar over Tsholotsho elephant sales

8 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zambezi Gas shelves gas mining project

8 hrs ago | 153 Views

Govt mulls new Build Operate Transfer contractor for Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

5-day destructive rains forecast

8 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zanu-PF issues new e-cards

8 hrs ago | 110 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days