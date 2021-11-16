BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga released from prison

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The High Court of Zimbabwe in Harare has set aside Magistrate Lazini Ncube's decision to detain in prison Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga for medical examination calling the decision capricious and arbitrary.Last week Mubaiwa was remanded in prison for the ten days while undergoing mental examination by state doctors to determine whether she is fit to stand trial.Mubaiwa is expected to appear back in court on November 26.The state had filed an application to have Mubaiwa detained at Harare Remand Prison in order to ascertain if she is mentally stable to stand trial after two State doctors gave conflicting evidence about her readiness to stand trial.Marry Mubaiwa-Chiwenga was represented by Beatrice Mtetwa and Douglas Coltart.