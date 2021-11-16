Latest News Editor's Choice


Latest on 5 dead bodies found on Mukumbura mountain

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has released names of the five people that were discovered dead on the Mavhuradonha Mountains over the weekend. The names were released after their next of kin identified them.

The bodies of the victims were conveyed to Mount Darwin Hospital for onwards transmission to Parirenyatwa Hospital for a forensic examination in order to establish the Cause of death.

Read the full statement below:

Reference is made to our previous statement posted on the Zimbabwe Republic Police Twitter handle on 21st November 2021 on the discovery of five bodies at Mavhuradonha Mountains, Mukumbura on 20 November 2021.
The victims were positively identified by their next of kin as follows:

Junior Zuze, a female adult aged 61 of Manhondo village, Chief Chiswiti, Mukumbura

Moleen Zuze, a female adult aged 29 of Dzivamupamba Village, Chief Kasekete, Centenary.

Ever Nyamasoka, a female Juvenile aged seven of Manhondo Village, Chief Chiswiti, Mukumbura.

Joshua Wanga a male juvenile aged five of Manhondo Village, Chief Chiswiti, Mukumbura.

Pardon Muteyaunga a male infant aged one year of Dzivamupamba Village, Mukumbura.

The bodies were discovered by a hunter who then reported to the Police on the 21st November 2071. Investigations so far revealed that the victims had left their homestead at Manhondo Village Chief Chiswiti, Mukumbura on 3rd November 2021 intending to visit one of the victims' (Moleen Zuze) in-laws at Dzivamupanda Village, Chief Chiswiti, Mukumbura.

Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station, the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197



Source - Byo24News

