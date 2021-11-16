Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans in SA claim being denied health care

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
HUMAN rights organisations are concerned about policy changes affecting immigrants since the Gauteng health department gazetted them in June last year and issued a circular in May 2020.

According to the organisations, medical care is being denied to asylum seekers and refugees if they are undocumented or have expired permits unless they can pay upfront fees.

Hlengiwe Mtshatsha of Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) said, "The new fee structure is very high and foreign nationals end up being on the highest scale and are required to pay upfront."

"People with expired or no documentation have complained of being charged the highest fees or being turned away. They are expected to pay as if they are in private hospitals even though they are in public ones.

"With no documents they cannot even enter into a payment plan and they are also expected to declare their income, which is difficult in most cases.

"Asylum seekers and refugees are also being affected, especially those with expired papers. All our efforts to engage with the department have been unsuccessful."

Sibusisiwe Ndlela, an attorney from SECTION27, a public interest law centre, said that since March 2020 the organisation has had nearly 70 requests from immigrants trying to access health services. She said this influx of clients followed the circular.

Ndlela said there are regulations and policies with offending provisions that "need to be set aside".

SECTION27 and LHR say immigrants in need of medical treatment, sometimes urgently, are being turned away at Hillbrow Community Health Centre, Yeoville Clinic, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Jeppe Clinic and Kalafong Hospital (Pretoria).

Immigrants also complain that they are treated disrespectfully and insulted by hospital staff simply because they are not South Africans.

It is not the first time the Gauteng department has been accused of trying to exclude immigrants. A circular issued in January 2019 was withdrawn and heavily criticised for being not only a problem for immigrants but a threat to public health in general.

Ndlela says, "This circular is an attempt to introduce the same position as was adopted in the circular that was withdrawn."

The organisation has been writing to hospitals on a case-by-case basis.

She said the Gauteng Guidelines on Patient Administration and Revenue Management is both unlawful and unconstitutional. It fails to consider the provisions of the Refugees Act, which says that refugees and asylum seekers have the constitutional rights to dignity and equality, and to access health care.

According to Ndlela, it also violates the National Health Act that requires the state to provide free primary health care services, and it is unconstitutional because it discriminates unfairly on the basis of nationality and documentation status.

SECTION27 is considering litigation since it believes the state has created a policy intended to exclude immigrants despite their clear legal entitlement to health care.

A woman who lives in Johannesburg and is undocumented says she is sitting with a bill for R35,000 after her four-year-old child spent eight months (June 2020 to January 2021) in Johannesburg General Hospital for burns. She says her child was discharged but still needs follow-up medical attention, but she avoids going back to the hospital because of demands for payment.

Earlier this year, she went to Helen Joseph Hospital for treatment for herself but was asked to pay a R350 consultation fee first. She stopped going. "l would beg on the streets at the traffic lights and look for money to buy medicine at the local pharmacy. Even now l am not healed," she said.

Another woman from Zimbabwe, who has been in South Africa for ten years, says she was denied maternal care at Jeppe Clinic while she was pregnant because she is undocumented. She gave birth in October.

"They kept turning me back, giving the excuse that l had no papers and l didn't have any money. I was worried because my time was coming closer … When l went to Hillbrow Clinic at seven months they only gave me a card but did not even book me, told me never to come back," she said.

She said when she went into labour she got herself to the clinic. She said she was insulted by staff, but they eventually called an ambulance. The birth was complicated and she had to have a caesarean.

Ndlela says that besides scrapping policies that exclude immigrants from accessing health care, the department needs to have a "sensitisation programme" to address xenophobic attitudes.

Foster Mohale, Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson, sent us mostly one-line responses to our questions. He said, "We hear ad hoc reports all the time, but we don't get sufficient information or evidence to enable us to investigate."

He said the department treats immigrants and their children "the same as everyone else".

But, says Ndlela, the Uniform Patient Fee Schedule, which sets out the applicable patient classifications and fees for hospitals, provides for full-paying patients and subsidised patients. (Full paying patients are liable for the full payment of hospital costs and fees; subsidised patients qualify for partial or full subsidisation by the state.)

The fees are means-tested, she explained. South African citizens usually are subsidised.

Under the Uniform Patient Fee Schedule, SADC citizens, even undocumented ones, are subsidised - the same as South African ones. But under the controversial circular "only documented refugees are treated the same as South African citizens".

Ndlela said this means that the circular excludes asylum seekers and undocumented SADC citizens from subsidies.

Source - GroundUP
More on: #Zimbabweans, #Health

Comments


Must Read

Clothing for cheaper: Why coupons are important for you

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed asHigh Court lashes magistrate Lazini Ncube

34 mins ago | 274 Views

Nyaradzo bus driver dies, death toll up to three

34 mins ago | 161 Views

Mnangagwa challenges media

34 mins ago | 118 Views

9 DRC border jumpers nabbed

35 mins ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Zimbabweans to get vaccinated

35 mins ago | 53 Views

Latest on 5 dead bodies found on Mukumbura mountain

2 hrs ago | 792 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga released from prison

2 hrs ago | 763 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube bounces back

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

Authur Mafokate hospitalised

5 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Bushiri's brother-in-law dumps church

7 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Government clashes with teachers

10 hrs ago | 2280 Views

Chamisa outsmarts security forces

11 hrs ago | 8604 Views

Chiwenga faction pushes for Chadzamira ouster

12 hrs ago | 2463 Views

Zimbabwe's 2017 coup coalition collapses

12 hrs ago | 8116 Views

Chiwenga seeks to de-escalate Zanu-PF's factional tensions

12 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zimbabwe for unprofessionalism

12 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife challenges 'malicious' jailing

12 hrs ago | 703 Views

US$28m in taxpayers' funds misappropriated in corrupt deal

12 hrs ago | 729 Views

'Zimbabwe coup a harvest of empty promises'

12 hrs ago | 644 Views

Second Republic marred by litany of unfulfilled pledges

12 hrs ago | 202 Views

Some Zimbabwe coup troopers die without enjoying benefits of their sweat

12 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Exam disruptions feared as teachers renew pay grumble, call strikes

12 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimpapers editors directed to 'support Zanu-PF'

12 hrs ago | 344 Views

South Africa court halts removal of Buyanga's son to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 581 Views

3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

12 hrs ago | 649 Views

Zimbabwe must step up reform agenda, says IMF

12 hrs ago | 313 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Matebeleland South

12 hrs ago | 565 Views

'Khaya Moyo was politically correct'

12 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zera mulls Z$ gas sales

12 hrs ago | 149 Views

5 Zanu-PF youths up for robbery, violence

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Potraz bridges Nkayi digital divide

12 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa for Life President, says Chiwenga

12 hrs ago | 395 Views

Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

12 hrs ago | 221 Views

Confusion rocks Zanu-PF ahead of provincial elections

13 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Stop criminalising human rights defenders'

13 hrs ago | 43 Views

Beitbridge cuts water supplies to Mnangagwa commissioned houses

13 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mutanda fights CAPS govt shareholding claim

13 hrs ago | 161 Views

Teachers, govt tiff escalates

13 hrs ago | 221 Views

BNC heads for VFEX

13 hrs ago | 72 Views

Is South Africa ready for a white president?

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

Suspension of Zifa board ill-advised

13 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

13 hrs ago | 174 Views

UZ student says government cancelled scholarship over vote campaign

13 hrs ago | 237 Views

Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

13 hrs ago | 267 Views

Mphoko ignores Mnangagwa legitimacy lawsuit

13 hrs ago | 841 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop grandstanding on gukurahundi

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

More ZBC employees arrested for extorting Prophet Freddy

13 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Chamisa's supporter suffers trauma after Zanu-PF violence

13 hrs ago | 261 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days