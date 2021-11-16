Mnangagwa pleads with Zimbabweans to get vaccinated

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans who are yet to get vaccinated to do so now as the country has enough vaccines to reach herd immunity.He was speaking at the National Heroes Acre in Harare where the late Zanu-PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo (76) was being buried Monday.Moyo succumbed to cancer at the Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo last week.Mnangagwa called upon Zimbabweans to take advantage of the availability of the Covid-19 vaccines and get vaccinated against the virus before the Festive Season."As we approach the Festive Season, I call upon you, fellow countrymen and women, to continue complying with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols, guidelines, and procedures for containing Covid-19 containment," he said."We must never let our guard down. Those who are not yet vaccinated get jungwadhi (vaccinated). There are enough vaccines in the country for us to attain herd immunity."The government had hoped to achieve herd immunity of 10 million people getting vaccinated, but this Sunday, only 3 671 157 citizens had been vaccinated against Covid-19.Early this month, the government started vaccinating teenagers from 14 years.Turning to Moyo, Mnangagwa said Moyo "distinguished himself as a loyal, patriotic servant and a bureaucrat and never used his proximity to leadership to advance or pursue narrow self-interests or a counter-revolutionary agenda.""His career was informed, hard honest work and his loyalty to the nation. He was a humble diplomat, a rare breed and astute man," Mnangagwa added.