Nyaradzo bus driver dies, death toll up to three

News / National

by Staff reporter

The driver of the Nyaradzo Funeral Services bus that collided head-on with a haulage truck in Bulawayo last Friday has died, raising the death toll from the accident to three.Two people died on the spot.The accident occurred along the Bulawayo-Harare highway near Cement Siding and the bus driver is said to have encroached into oncoming traffic while trying to overtake. The bus collided with the haulage truck that was carrying approximately 40 000 bricks and the truck driver died on the spot.A woman, Sithembiso Mpofu (49), from Lobengula West, died on spot and was in the bus that was carrying mourners who were from burying a relative in Lower Gweru in the Midlands Province.The bus driver, Lovemore Zengeni, died at United Bulawayo Hospitals on Saturday. He was badly injured as he had broken legs with one of them reportedly being amputated.Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the death."The driver of the bus has died. His name is Lovemore Zengeni and he died at United Bulawayo Hospitals from his injuries on Saturday. The name of the haulage truck driver has not been confirmed and we are still appealing for any assistance to find his next of kin," said Assistant Inspector Msebele.She appealed to motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads."The finding from police says the accident was caused by speeding and an overtaking error. We urge motorists on our country's roads to exercise extreme caution and as the rains have started the roads are now slippery and some may have potholes," said Assistant Inspector Msebele.There were 20 people injured in the accident and all were treated for various injuries such as cuts, broken legs and head injuries and were later on discharged from hospital.