Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Council tender scam backfires

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Harare man has been jailed for two years for attempting to defraud Chitungwiza Municipality of US$119 000 in a tender scam.

Darlington Chirara was initially jailed for 36 months when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Nyasha Vhitorini who set aside 12 months of the jail term for five years on condition of good behaviour.

Paul Enest Mzenge Zhou, who was jointly charged with Chirara, was acquitted of the offence.

Sometime in May 2011, Chitungwiza Municipality flighted a tender in the local newspaper for procurement of a jet machine (high velocity cleaning machine) and submissions of bids were done on May 31 of the same year.

The tender was then awarded to Scotia Steel Company for the supply of the jet machine valued at US$119 113,50.

On 25 August 2011, Chitungwiza Municipality made an application for electronic funds transfer in the sum of US$59 560 to be transferred from Metropolitan Bank account number 0807001809416 into Scotia Steel's Stanbic bank account number 0222077012401.

The electronic transfer was not successful as Chitungwiza Municipality's account had insufficient funds.

Chirara, who owned Upset Investments Pvt Ltd, was also awarded a tender to supply a 20-tonne excavator and a three-tonne front end loader by Chitungwiza Municipality.

It was during that period that Chirara learnt of the failed contract between Chitungwiza Municipality and Scotia Steel. On April 23, 2015, Mavhunga and Associates, representing Scotia Steel, and Matsikidze and Mucheche representing Chitungwiza Municipality appeared at a pre-trial conference before Justice Mawadze.

The case was then referred for trial and lawyer Maxwell Mavhunga told Chirara to pay $3 500 deposit before trial commenced.

Chirara failed to pay and came with a letter on a Scotia Steel demanding the case file as he wanted to be represented by another lawyer.

It emerged that Chirara had already engaged Chikono, Moyo and Ngarava Legal Practitioners.

Mavhunga and Associates refused to surrender the case file demanding that Chirara pay the bill accumulated.

Mavhunga and Associates Legal Practitioners later withdrew from representing Chirara after he engaged the Law Society of Zimbabwe were paid $770 for the work done by Mavhunga and Associates Legal Practitioners.

The case was now at trial stage.

Mr Maxwell Mavhunga informed Matsikidze and Mucheche Associates and Chikono Moyo and Ngarava on the development.

In 2017, Chirara misrepresented facts to lawyer Mr Nicholas Chikono Moyo that he owned Scotia Steel Pvt Ltd and was one of directors who wanted to lodge a case against Chitungwiza Municipality.

Chirara introduced Paul Ernest Mzenge Zhou to Mr Chikono as the finance director for Scotia Steel after the death of the then finance director, Christopher Chiwara.

Using Scotia Steel's letterhead, Chirara fraudulently wrote minutes of a resolution purported to be from Scotia Steel authorising Paul Enest Mzenge Zhou to carry out mandates on litigation pertaining to the company.

On 7 November 2017, Scotia Steel received a notice of taxation letter from Mavhunga and Associates Legal Practitioners.

The letter alerted Scotia Steel Pvt Ltd that there was a case at the Harare High Court of Zimbabwe involving the complainant and Chitungwiza Municipality under case number HC 9156/14.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Cop, #Dies, #Collapse

Comments


Must Read

Man arrested for selling government's agricultural inputs

32 mins ago | 92 Views

Prophetess orders congregants to exhume dead body

36 mins ago | 141 Views

Veterinary Services Department loses US$80 000 to corruption

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa 'drunk' video explained

3 hrs ago | 3053 Views

NPA revives criminal charges against suspended ZIFA boss Felton Kamambo

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Fake army procurement officer on the prowl

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Police ban MDC Alliance celebrations

4 hrs ago | 919 Views

No COVID-19 allowances for nurse aides

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mnangagwa's govt targeting 10 000km roads rehab'

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe to ban plastic bags next year

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu-PF exposes thousands to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zec suspends voter registration

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Hwange residents, Chinese miner clash

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Innscor shells US$70m on expansion

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa to officiate at Cultures conference

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwean failure

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Nakamba shines on Gerrard debut

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

Boy found dead in school toilet

4 hrs ago | 760 Views

Khaya Moyo ran a good race

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe teen pregnancy rate rises

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Steward Bank profit up 263% to $252 million HY

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF persecuted Khaya Moyo, says Mliswa

4 hrs ago | 449 Views

Chiyangwa wins Old Citrus Farm fight

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Huge send off for national hero Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Escape of 3 prisoners probed

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwean economy turns the corner, says CBZ chair

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Work on 150MW coal project starts

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Civil servant's USD bonuses rate set

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

ICC give Zimbabwe thumbs-up in World Cup hosting

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Edgars to expand online, branch network

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Suspect commits suicide in cell

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa says no to violence, divisions

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Cop collapses, dies

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

Clothing for cheaper: Why coupons are important for you

15 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed asHigh Court lashes magistrate Lazini Ncube

15 hrs ago | 3267 Views

Nyaradzo bus driver dies, death toll up to three

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mnangagwa challenges media

15 hrs ago | 940 Views

9 DRC border jumpers nabbed

15 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Zimbabweans to get vaccinated

15 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabweans in SA claim being denied health care

15 hrs ago | 810 Views

Latest on 5 dead bodies found on Mukumbura mountain

17 hrs ago | 2687 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga released from prison

17 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube bounces back

19 hrs ago | 690 Views

Authur Mafokate hospitalised

20 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Bushiri's brother-in-law dumps church

21 hrs ago | 3178 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days