Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF persecuted Khaya Moyo, says Mliswa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zanu-PF Mashonaland West province chairperson and the current independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa says the late Simon Khaya Moyo was among senior Zapu leaders who were persecuted by the ruling Zanu-PF in the early 1980s.

Moyo (76) died last week after battling cancer and was buried at the National Heroes Acre Monday.

However, Mliswa who was at the national shrine told NewZimbabwe.com, described the late national hero as an outstanding leader who was incorruptible despite persecution and harassment he went through at the hands of the governing party. At the time, Moyo was a senior Zapu official, and over 20 000 people, mostly Zapu sympathisers, were killed by the state during the Gukurahundi era.

Mliswa said his father, Kripper Peter Mliswa also fought for the liberation struggle with Moyo under Zapu in Zambia.

"My father was also part of Zapu. They worked together with Ambrose Mutinhiri. Moyo served loyally in the party and was dedicated to his duties. He did what he had to do," Mliswa said.

At one time, Moyo served as a special assistant to the now late Vice President Joshua Nkomo.

Mliswa also bemoaned the lack of documentation of Zimbabwe's liberation history, and how most heroes were dying without being honoured.

"It is very sad today we cannot really talk much because we expect these leaders to have public lectures where they can talk about the history of this country.

"S.K. is gone too soon for the country he fought for. He was accused of too many things, but I am glad he is a national hero. May we honour our heroes whilst they are alive, and not when they are dead."

Foreign Minister Fredrick Shava described Moyo as a tireless worker, a supporter of Zanu-PF.

"He put up a lot of effort in support of the party since 1970 when he was in Lusaka, Zambia as a student. We were together in Lusaka at the same University of (Zambia) and he certainly has always been a strong party stalwart," Shava told NewZimbabwe.com.

War veterans Association chairperson Chris Mutsvangwa described Moyo's death as a loss to the country and the SADC region.

"S.K. Moyo was one of the young cadres who left the country and joined training to liberate the country and the region at large. He trained in Russia and Cuba and returned back home to help prosecute the armed struggle. What I learnt from him is that a revolutionary is a man who loves his country regardless of his standing in society.

"He was an intellectual of the highest level, but he dedicated his whole life to the freedom of Zimbabwe. At independence, he became a nation builder and he became more important when the country was facing serious challenges of re-colonisation by the British especially after the land reform in the 1990s.

"Ambassador S.K. Moyo ended up in South Africa as a diplomat who worked with the African National Congress (ANC) ministers to make sure Zimbabwe was saved from a war similar to the one in Iraq," he said.

"Ambassador S.K Moyo used his revolutionary background and diplomatic skills and his access to President Thabo Mbeki and President Jacob Zuma to make sure that Tony Blair, the all-monger was restrained. He had very strong links with our sisters and brothers. This is a spirit of SADC, the spirit of liberation movements that we enjoy even today."

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Cop, #Dies, #Collapse

Comments


Must Read

Man arrested for selling government's agricultural inputs

32 mins ago | 91 Views

Prophetess orders congregants to exhume dead body

35 mins ago | 139 Views

Veterinary Services Department loses US$80 000 to corruption

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa 'drunk' video explained

3 hrs ago | 3049 Views

NPA revives criminal charges against suspended ZIFA boss Felton Kamambo

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Fake army procurement officer on the prowl

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Police ban MDC Alliance celebrations

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

No COVID-19 allowances for nurse aides

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa's govt targeting 10 000km roads rehab'

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe to ban plastic bags next year

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu-PF exposes thousands to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zec suspends voter registration

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Hwange residents, Chinese miner clash

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Innscor shells US$70m on expansion

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa to officiate at Cultures conference

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwean failure

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Nakamba shines on Gerrard debut

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

Boy found dead in school toilet

4 hrs ago | 760 Views

Khaya Moyo ran a good race

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe teen pregnancy rate rises

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Steward Bank profit up 263% to $252 million HY

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Chiyangwa wins Old Citrus Farm fight

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Huge send off for national hero Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Council tender scam backfires

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Escape of 3 prisoners probed

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwean economy turns the corner, says CBZ chair

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Work on 150MW coal project starts

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Civil servant's USD bonuses rate set

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

ICC give Zimbabwe thumbs-up in World Cup hosting

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Edgars to expand online, branch network

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Suspect commits suicide in cell

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa says no to violence, divisions

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Cop collapses, dies

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Clothing for cheaper: Why coupons are important for you

15 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed asHigh Court lashes magistrate Lazini Ncube

15 hrs ago | 3266 Views

Nyaradzo bus driver dies, death toll up to three

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mnangagwa challenges media

15 hrs ago | 940 Views

9 DRC border jumpers nabbed

15 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Zimbabweans to get vaccinated

15 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabweans in SA claim being denied health care

15 hrs ago | 810 Views

Latest on 5 dead bodies found on Mukumbura mountain

17 hrs ago | 2687 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga released from prison

17 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube bounces back

19 hrs ago | 690 Views

Authur Mafokate hospitalised

20 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Bushiri's brother-in-law dumps church

21 hrs ago | 3178 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days