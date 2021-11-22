Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Steward Bank profit up 263% to $252 million HY

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
STEWARD Bank Zimbabwe has shrugged the disruptive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and inflationary pressures to report impressive half-year financial results to+ August 31, 2021.

The bank, a subsidiary of EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited, posted a 263 percent surge in profit to ZW$252 million, in historical terms, up from ZW$69 million recorded in the half year to August 2020 driven by an increase in net interest income.

Steward Bank's chief executive officer, Mr Courage Mashavave, said the bank recorded half year net interest income of ZW$648 million, a 619 percent growth when compared to the same period last year of ZW$90 million.

"Non-funded income for the period under review was ZW$1,9 billion, 251 percent above the prior year of ZW$546 million," he said in a statement accompanying the financial results.

In inflation adjusted terms, Steward Bank's profit went up 158 percent to ZW$355 million from ZW$211 million reported in the same period in 2020. The bank's net interest income jumped 243 percent to ZW$706 million, up from ZW$206 million in prior year while non-interest income was ZW$2 billion against ZW$1,3 billion in the corresponding period.

The bank also reported a strong liquidity ratio of 47 percent, sufficiently above the minimum regulatory ratio of 30 percent. This resulted in the financial technology focused institution's regulatory capital position being in excess of the minimum regulatory requirements of Tier 1 capital of ZW$25 million as at August 31, 2021.

Mr Mashavave said the bank was confident of sustaining the upward trend in performance throughout the financial year. Steward Bank, which has more than two million depositors, commissioned a new core banking system in April 2021, with the investment enabling the bank to accelerate its digital transformation programme.

"We have started to realise the benefits of the system upgrade through better customer experience and operational efficiencies. Coupled with the system upgrade, the bank introduced innovations on our online banking platform and our Square digital banking application, enabling us to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers," said Mr Mashavave.

In the period under review, Steward Bank zero rated its Square Mobile Application to leverage on digital financial inclusion channels. The zero-rating of the mobile application allows customers to transact without data, thereby ensuring customers have access to financial services at all times.

Mr Mashavave said the financial services institution dispensed more than 55 000 digital loans to women in the half year under review and maintained a POS device complement of slightly above 3 000 in the rural areas, ensuring that sole traders and merchants operating in those areas have access to financial services.

"Anti–Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism are critical issues that the bank continues to be mindful of in light of the surge in cyber-crimes taking place on both a global and local scale. The bank continues to partner with the Reserve of Bank of Zimbabwe and the Financial Intelligence Unit to ensure that our customers and nation are protected from financial crimes," he said.

Steward Bank is now confident of meeting the new capital thresholds of US$30 million by the end of this year after shareholders committed to inject more capital to ensure the bank is compliant.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Cop, #Dies, #Collapse

Comments


Must Read

Man arrested for selling government's agricultural inputs

32 mins ago | 91 Views

Prophetess orders congregants to exhume dead body

35 mins ago | 139 Views

Veterinary Services Department loses US$80 000 to corruption

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa 'drunk' video explained

3 hrs ago | 3049 Views

NPA revives criminal charges against suspended ZIFA boss Felton Kamambo

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Fake army procurement officer on the prowl

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Police ban MDC Alliance celebrations

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

No COVID-19 allowances for nurse aides

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa's govt targeting 10 000km roads rehab'

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe to ban plastic bags next year

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu-PF exposes thousands to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zec suspends voter registration

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Hwange residents, Chinese miner clash

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Innscor shells US$70m on expansion

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa to officiate at Cultures conference

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwean failure

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Nakamba shines on Gerrard debut

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

Boy found dead in school toilet

4 hrs ago | 760 Views

Khaya Moyo ran a good race

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe teen pregnancy rate rises

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zanu-PF persecuted Khaya Moyo, says Mliswa

4 hrs ago | 449 Views

Chiyangwa wins Old Citrus Farm fight

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Huge send off for national hero Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Council tender scam backfires

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Escape of 3 prisoners probed

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwean economy turns the corner, says CBZ chair

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Work on 150MW coal project starts

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Civil servant's USD bonuses rate set

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

ICC give Zimbabwe thumbs-up in World Cup hosting

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Edgars to expand online, branch network

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Suspect commits suicide in cell

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa says no to violence, divisions

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Cop collapses, dies

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Clothing for cheaper: Why coupons are important for you

15 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed asHigh Court lashes magistrate Lazini Ncube

15 hrs ago | 3266 Views

Nyaradzo bus driver dies, death toll up to three

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mnangagwa challenges media

15 hrs ago | 940 Views

9 DRC border jumpers nabbed

15 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Zimbabweans to get vaccinated

15 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabweans in SA claim being denied health care

15 hrs ago | 810 Views

Latest on 5 dead bodies found on Mukumbura mountain

17 hrs ago | 2687 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga released from prison

17 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube bounces back

19 hrs ago | 690 Views

Authur Mafokate hospitalised

20 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Bushiri's brother-in-law dumps church

21 hrs ago | 3178 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days