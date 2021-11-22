Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe teen pregnancy rate rises

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S teenage pregnancy rate has risen by two percent to 24 percent, with the majority being schoolgirls that are forced to drop out of school.

The worrying trend has also led to debate over access to sexual and reproductive health rights (ASHRH) services, with some lobbying that learners as young as 12 years be given a choice to use contraceptives as a measure to address teenage pregnancies.

Teenagers have under-developed pelvises which increases the risk of obstructed labour, maternal deaths, paralysis and obstetric fistula.

Early sexual engagement also increases the risk of girls suffering cervical cancer, which is the leading cancer in Zimbabwe and one of the major killer diseases among women.

Reports also show that girls drop out of school when they fall pregnant and eventually give up on their studies.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), early sexual debut and sexual abuse of the girls increases their risk to unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections, including HIV and psycho-social challenges in their lives.

Zimbabwe records 70 000 illegal or unsafe abortions per year and one in every five girls drops out of school due to unwanted pregnancies.

Teenage pregnancies account for more than 15 percent of maternal deaths.

The country's teenage pregnancy rate places the country in position 28 out of 54 African countries.

Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council programme officer Ms Fadzai Mandishona said there was a need to address the growing scourge of teen pregnancies and early marriages, especially among school children.

"There has been an increase in early child bearing before age 18 from 22,4 percent in 2014 to 24,1 percent at the moment. Those with primary education have a higher birth rate which is 175 births per 1 000 girls compared to those with higher education whose birth rate is 21 births per 1 000 girls," she said.

Ms Mandishona said the country recorded an increase in child marriages before the age of 15 from 4,9 percent in 2014 to 5,4 percent as well as an increase in child marriages before the age of 18. She said the major key drivers of these challenges are poverty, lack of access to information on ASRHR, inadequate and relevant service delivery, inadequate policy and regulatory framework.

Ms Mandishona said ZNFPC was engaging legislators with the aim of amplifying their voice and ensuring attention is paid to the issues as well as lobby for increased funding towards sexual and reproductive health rights issues.

Against this background, 24 local groups petitioned Parliament to amend the Public Health Act to allow girls aged 12 years and above access to contraceptives with or without their parents or guardians' consent.

The Education Act, which was amended last year, makes it illegal to expel pupils that fall pregnant.

A joint thematic committee report on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on the provision of quality education, sanitisation and hygiene management in schools tabled in the Senate recently said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has made great strides towards ensuring access to education for all.

In the report, Senator Tsitsi Muzenda said her committee had observed that the outbreak of Covid-19 had affected the effective delivery of education to learners and prolonged school closures had increased teenage pregnancies.

"Adolescent learners easily fall pregnant during their schooling days due to poverty and peer pressure. This was also worsened by the one-year break due to (the) Covid-19 pandemic with most school heads noting that the statistics were unusually high during 2020," she said.

Senator Muzenda said although the Government policy allows such girls to continue with schooling when they fall pregnant, some of them were shy to continue under such circumstances.

This problem, she said, had negatively affected all the schools visited.

At Maqhekeni Secondary School in Bulilima, 13 girls fell pregnant during the lockdown and only two returned to continue with their education. At Madlambudzi High School in Plumtree, there were six confirmed cases of learners who dropped out as a result of pregnancy. At Mangondo Secondary School in Bikita, 60 percent of the dropouts were as a result of pregnancies.

School authorities indicated that the Covid-19 lockdown, which induced idleness, contributed to the sharp increase in teenage pregnancies.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Cop, #Dies, #Collapse

Comments


Must Read

Man arrested for selling government's agricultural inputs

32 mins ago | 91 Views

Prophetess orders congregants to exhume dead body

35 mins ago | 139 Views

Veterinary Services Department loses US$80 000 to corruption

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa 'drunk' video explained

3 hrs ago | 3049 Views

NPA revives criminal charges against suspended ZIFA boss Felton Kamambo

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Fake army procurement officer on the prowl

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Police ban MDC Alliance celebrations

4 hrs ago | 917 Views

No COVID-19 allowances for nurse aides

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa's govt targeting 10 000km roads rehab'

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe to ban plastic bags next year

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu-PF exposes thousands to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zec suspends voter registration

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Hwange residents, Chinese miner clash

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Innscor shells US$70m on expansion

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa to officiate at Cultures conference

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwean failure

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Nakamba shines on Gerrard debut

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

Boy found dead in school toilet

4 hrs ago | 760 Views

Khaya Moyo ran a good race

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Steward Bank profit up 263% to $252 million HY

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF persecuted Khaya Moyo, says Mliswa

4 hrs ago | 449 Views

Chiyangwa wins Old Citrus Farm fight

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Huge send off for national hero Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Council tender scam backfires

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Escape of 3 prisoners probed

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwean economy turns the corner, says CBZ chair

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Work on 150MW coal project starts

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Civil servant's USD bonuses rate set

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

ICC give Zimbabwe thumbs-up in World Cup hosting

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Edgars to expand online, branch network

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Suspect commits suicide in cell

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa says no to violence, divisions

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Cop collapses, dies

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Clothing for cheaper: Why coupons are important for you

15 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed asHigh Court lashes magistrate Lazini Ncube

15 hrs ago | 3266 Views

Nyaradzo bus driver dies, death toll up to three

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mnangagwa challenges media

15 hrs ago | 940 Views

9 DRC border jumpers nabbed

15 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Zimbabweans to get vaccinated

15 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabweans in SA claim being denied health care

15 hrs ago | 810 Views

Latest on 5 dead bodies found on Mukumbura mountain

17 hrs ago | 2687 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga released from prison

17 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube bounces back

19 hrs ago | 690 Views

Authur Mafokate hospitalised

20 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Bushiri's brother-in-law dumps church

21 hrs ago | 3178 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days