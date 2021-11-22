Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Veterinary Services Department loses US$80 000 to corruption

by Lloyd Rabaya
2 hrs ago | Views
A Bindura Veterinary Department employee is alleging that the Chief Director Dr. Josphat Nyika is involved in corrupt activities which made the department lose about US$80 000.

The Human Resources and Administration Assistant Tererai Tsvakwi made the report of the corrupt shenanigans happening at the Mashonaland Central Headquarters but were not being investigated.

He told this publication that he was suspended without salary for three months pending investigations and hearing, at the same time going to appear in court for a misconduct case that was set up on him.

The victimization allegedly began after he had written a letter addressed to the then Acting Provincial Veterinary officer for Mashonaland Central Dr. Takunda Chikaka dated 4 September 2020 requesting him to institute investigations against the alleged criminals.

In the letter, which this publication is in possession of, Tsvakwi alleges that the department would have lost above US$80 000.00 through corruption and shoddy procurement deals by procurement and finance committee members who paid for services that were never delivered.

Tsvakwi alleges that Jena Borehole Drilling company was paid about US$7 000.00 for the drilling of a borehole at their Shamva District office which was connivance between the procurement and finance members to pay for services before they are rendered.

"Furthermore, some members of accounts and procurement proceeded to another supplier who erected the electricity poles at the office for a borehole and demanded 10% of the money he had charged to award the supplier a contract.

About US$3 500.00 was paid to him but the poles never worked as the borehole was never drilled," read part of the letter.

He further alleges that for some time motorbikes from the province were purportedly serviced but the condition did not sync with the condition and the users always complained about the deteriorated state of the bikes.

The supplier was given the contract not on merit, but because he was a close friend to one of the procurement committee members.

A whooping US$40 000.00 was paid for steel roofing for houses from districts but some types of houses were being charged differently and exorbitantly so that the finance and procurement committee members would get kickbacks.

Tsvakwi further alleges that there is a racket within the department that is selling dipping chemicals allegedly stolen before they are sent to their districts of destination.

In the letter he also says before being suspended, he was transferred from the provincial to the district office and was removed from the procurement committee where he was the Vice Chair.

Contacted for comment, Jena Borehole Drilling manager Mr. Gerald Matanhire said,"I only understand that the borehole was not drilled because the district had put up water tanks at Shamva District offices."

The Chief Director in the Veterinary Department Dr. Josphat Nyika said he was not aware of the issue.

"I am not aware of the issue.

The director of Veterinary services could be handling the issue since the concerned employees do not report to me directly and the issue is a serious one which needs serious investigations," he said.

In the letter, many issues were raised and Tsvakwi alleges that there are a lot more he is aware of as he was the Human Resources and Administration Assistant.

Tsikada who was an administrative officer was transferred to Mt Darwin district after he had reported about the same issues.

All these issues are allegedly not being investigated because the involved perpetrators have a strong relationship with the Chief Director Dr. Nyika.

Source - Lloyd Rabaya

Comments


Must Read

Man arrested for selling government's agricultural inputs

32 mins ago | 90 Views

Prophetess orders congregants to exhume dead body

35 mins ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa 'drunk' video explained

3 hrs ago | 3048 Views

NPA revives criminal charges against suspended ZIFA boss Felton Kamambo

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Fake army procurement officer on the prowl

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

Police ban MDC Alliance celebrations

4 hrs ago | 916 Views

No COVID-19 allowances for nurse aides

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa's govt targeting 10 000km roads rehab'

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe to ban plastic bags next year

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu-PF exposes thousands to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zec suspends voter registration

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Hwange residents, Chinese miner clash

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Innscor shells US$70m on expansion

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa to officiate at Cultures conference

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwean failure

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Nakamba shines on Gerrard debut

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Boy found dead in school toilet

4 hrs ago | 760 Views

Khaya Moyo ran a good race

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe teen pregnancy rate rises

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Steward Bank profit up 263% to $252 million HY

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF persecuted Khaya Moyo, says Mliswa

4 hrs ago | 449 Views

Chiyangwa wins Old Citrus Farm fight

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Huge send off for national hero Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Council tender scam backfires

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Escape of 3 prisoners probed

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwean economy turns the corner, says CBZ chair

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Work on 150MW coal project starts

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Civil servant's USD bonuses rate set

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

ICC give Zimbabwe thumbs-up in World Cup hosting

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Edgars to expand online, branch network

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Suspect commits suicide in cell

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa says no to violence, divisions

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Cop collapses, dies

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Clothing for cheaper: Why coupons are important for you

15 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed asHigh Court lashes magistrate Lazini Ncube

15 hrs ago | 3266 Views

Nyaradzo bus driver dies, death toll up to three

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mnangagwa challenges media

15 hrs ago | 940 Views

9 DRC border jumpers nabbed

15 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Zimbabweans to get vaccinated

15 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabweans in SA claim being denied health care

15 hrs ago | 810 Views

Latest on 5 dead bodies found on Mukumbura mountain

17 hrs ago | 2686 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga released from prison

17 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube bounces back

19 hrs ago | 690 Views

Authur Mafokate hospitalised

20 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Bushiri's brother-in-law dumps church

21 hrs ago | 3178 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days