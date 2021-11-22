Latest News Editor's Choice


Man arrested for selling government's agricultural inputs

by Alice Mangwanda
30 mins ago | Views
A Rushinga man was on Friday arrested for selling the government's agricultural inputs facilities at Mabvundudzi.
Siyai Kakuruwo(43) is alleged to have sold fertilizer from the government's cotton facility to Munyaradzi Madzikatire.
Madzikatire is still at large and is wanted by the police in connection to this case.

 "The ZRP warns the public against abuse of Government's agricultural inputs facilities. On 19/11/21, ZRP Rushinga arrested Siyai Kakuruwo (43) after he sold fertilizer from Government's cotton facility to Munyaradzi Mudzikatire at Mabvundudzi B/Centre," confirmed the Zimbabwe Republic Police.
 
However this did not go well with some people as they criticized the police for being selective in dealing with criminal cases.

Below are some of the comments:
Ko zanu yakaba all the donated goods and money yevanhu vekuchimanimani wakadii kuvasunga," said Munya MKA.
"Ko vane vasina food movapa fertilizer zvee vanhu vacho vanodya fertilizer here?," Asked another Twitter user by the name Raymond Mhaka.

"Munosunga atengesa 1 bag raapihwa here or chero coz ,painotorwa chaipo hamutaure hamusvikepo mozotivo 1 bag zvaro motoita senge pane chaitika.panoita zvikukuti hamusvikepo nhai," said Muduma Mbune.

"Mhosva yacho inonzi chii? Ihembe yenhaka here or yenhumbi isingatengeswe?," Said Joshua Generation.

Source - Byo24News

