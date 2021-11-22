Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man jailed 15 years for raping biological daughter (12)

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Harare man was today jailed for 15 years for raping his biological 12-year-old daughter in a maize field in Highfield, Harare.

The man, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the teenager, was initially jailed for 18-years before Harare regional magistrate Mr Kudakwashe Mhene set aside three years of his jail term.

The three years were set aside on condition that he will not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

The man, was cleared of two other rape charges he had been accused of. Mr Shepherd Makonde appeared for the State.

Source - Herald
Most Popular In 7 Days