News / National
Man jailed 15 years for raping biological daughter (12)
3 hrs ago | Views
A Harare man was today jailed for 15 years for raping his biological 12-year-old daughter in a maize field in Highfield, Harare.
The man, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the teenager, was initially jailed for 18-years before Harare regional magistrate Mr Kudakwashe Mhene set aside three years of his jail term.
The three years were set aside on condition that he will not commit a similar offence within the next five years.
The man, was cleared of two other rape charges he had been accused of. Mr Shepherd Makonde appeared for the State.
The man, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the teenager, was initially jailed for 18-years before Harare regional magistrate Mr Kudakwashe Mhene set aside three years of his jail term.
The three years were set aside on condition that he will not commit a similar offence within the next five years.
The man, was cleared of two other rape charges he had been accused of. Mr Shepherd Makonde appeared for the State.
Source - Herald