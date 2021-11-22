SA: Zimbabwe Exemption Permits holders get 1yr grace period

News / National

by Desmond Nleya/Simbarashe Sithole

The government of South Africa (SA) has given holders of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs) a 12 month grace period to regularise their stay in the country.This comes after the SA government decided not to renew the ZEPs that allow them to live and work in the neighbouring country.South Africa's Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele told a post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday that beneficiaries of the previous scheme have been granted a 12-month grace period to regularise their stay or face deportation."Cabinet decided on a 12 months grace period at the expiry of current exemption permits."In this period holders of this permit should apply for other permits appropriate to their particular status or situation."At the expiry of this grace period those who are not successful, have to depart the Republic of South Africa or be deported," said Minister Gungubele.Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa had been eagerly waiting for the South African Cabinet to make pronouncements regarding the issue of permits.Over 180 000 Zimbabweans are beneficiaries of the special exemption permits and now face a bleak future as most of them do not hold any professional qualifications that would warrant their continued stay in the country.