Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA: Zimbabwe Exemption Permits holders get 1yr grace period

by Desmond Nleya/Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
The government of South Africa (SA) has given holders of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEPs) a 12 month grace period to regularise their stay in the country.

This comes after the SA government decided not to renew the  ZEPs that allow them to live and work in the neighbouring country.

South Africa's Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele told a post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday that beneficiaries of the previous scheme have been granted a 12-month grace period to regularise their stay or face deportation.

"Cabinet decided on a 12 months grace period at the expiry of current exemption permits.

"In this period holders of this permit should apply for other permits appropriate to their particular status or situation.

"At the expiry of this grace period those who are not successful,  have to depart the Republic of South Africa or be deported," said Minister Gungubele.


Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa had been eagerly waiting for the South African Cabinet to make pronouncements regarding the issue of permits.

Over 180 000 Zimbabweans are beneficiaries of the special exemption permits and now face a bleak future as most of them do not hold any professional qualifications that would warrant their continued stay in the country.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

New wholesale firm opens shop in Lupane 60 jobs on offer

50 mins ago | 92 Views

The emergence of online betting apps is a boon to the gaming industry!

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe makes strides on anti-money laundering

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Advantages of an online casino

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

That speech by Chiwenga shows discord and desperation within Zanu

3 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Zimbabwe needs a president who actually listens more than he talks!

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

'No individual can be bigger than Zimbabwe,' says Kasukuwere

6 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Mnangagwa rejects copies of stolen artefacts

7 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Bulawayo gets major facelift

9 hrs ago | 1977 Views

Civil servants seek bank charges exemption

9 hrs ago | 1372 Views

2022 budget should up Matabeleland momentum

9 hrs ago | 744 Views

Chiredzi residents left in shock over the tragic death of two minors

9 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Controversy surrounds Soul Jah Love's estate

24 hrs ago | 3319 Views

Women capacity building programme launched at Whawha prison

24 hrs ago | 396 Views

So Zimbabwe wants to feed its starving people with elephant meat! Heil Zimbabwe. This is long overdue

24 hrs ago | 1834 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days