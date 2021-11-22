Fawcetts cash in transit vehicle robbed of US$380 000

News / National

by Staff Reporter

A Fawcetts cash in transit (CIT) vehicle was allegedly robbed of more than US$380 000 cash near Conmara area along Gweru-Kwekwe highway yesterday late afternoon.Police sources said the CIT was coming from Bulawayo destined for Harare to drop the cash.The CIT vehicle picked up cash at four points in Bulawayo and two points in Gweru before heading for Harare."On approaching Conmara area about 30km from Gweru, the driver of the CIT said he saw two police officers on the road who waived him down," said the source.He said on stopping the vehicle, the alleged police officers produced an AK rifle before forcing the driver to drive the CIT vehicle off the highway to a secluded place."The Fawcetts security guards said they had their hands tied, cellphones stolen before five more suspected robbers appeared and stole the cash," he said.More to follow...