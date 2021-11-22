Latest News Editor's Choice


Mahiya defying Mnangagwa's order

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
War veterans Association chairperson for Mashonaland Central province  Sam Parirenyatwa has accused war veterans secretary in ZANU PF Politiburo Douglas Mahiya of defying president Emmerson Mnangagwa's order of stopping him spreading and forming a war veterans league in the party.


In a letter seen by Bulawayo24.com Mahiya invited  veterans of the liberation struggle in the province for inter districts in the province today and tomorrow at different venues and time.

"The Veterans of the Liberation Struggle (VLS) is set to hold inter district meetings in Mashonaland Central Province from 26 to 27 November 2021.

The meeting will be attended by War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex political Detainees and Restrictees and Non Combatant Cadres reads part of it the letter written by Mahiya.

However Parirenyatwa said the meeting was meant to mobilize support for incumbent party chairperson Kazembe Kazembe and said was against Mnangagwa's order of stopping war veterans league.

"Morning Commanders. There is a meeting being called for today and tomorrow by the veterans league. I have checked with our HQ and am told hakuna such a meeting.  Hanzi the vetersns league yakamiswa na President. Hapana chati chachinja. Zvatinoziva ndezvekuti Cde Mahiya varikuuya kubatsira Cde KK  campaigning for Provincial championship zvinova zvisiri pamutemo. Party haisati yadaidzira ma Provincial elections. Zvirikunzi pane bag hombe remari ravapihwa. Please musarenge ma Cdes achishandiswa kuputsa musangano. Kana munhu achirwisana neshoko ra President , isign yekupanduka. Ngatigwarirei kuzodzwa," reads a leaked chat by Parirenyatwa in ZANU PF provincial  group.

It is further alleged that Mahiya was targeting Mash Central since he allegedly got US$20 k from Kazembe to make sure he retain the chairmanship post.

Contacted for Kazembe refered questions to war veterans and rubbished the bribe allegations

"As for the war veterans program l refer you to the war veterans themselves, the 20k thing is something you have just cooked in your caucus meetings to create a story," Kazembe said.

Mahiya was not picking his calls up to the time of this writing.

This publication  has it on good record that Mahiya is under fire from war veterans Association boss Chris Mutsvangwa who is moving the motion of expelling Mahiya from the Association.

A fortnight ago Mahiya was in Masholand Central where he was checking progress on restructuring exercise and ended up speaking of his war veterans league and endorsing Kazembe.

Some war veterans have questioned why he is only targeting Mashonaland Central without going to other provinces with his league message.

Source - Byo24News

