Grade 6 pupil sneaks out for sex trysts with lover (22)

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A Grade Six pupil from a primary school in Bulawayo's Hillside suburb reportedly shocked her parents when she confessed to sneaking out of the house at night to have sex with her 22-year-old boyfriend.

The 12-year-old girl detailed several sexual encounters she had with her lover Previous Muleya who is employed as a general hand at Mares Donkey Sanctuary in the same suburb.

The disclosure led to the arrest of Muleya and his subsequent appearance in court charged with a crime of having sexual intercourse with a minor as defined in Section 70 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to December 6.

Circumstances are that on an unknown date but during the month of October 2021 at and around 10 pm the girl sneaked out from her bedroom and went to Muleya's house where they spent a night together.

It is reported that on 17 November 2021 at around 1 am Muleya went to the girl's place and upon arrival, he phoned her while instructing her to come outside to meet him.

When the girl came, Muleya took her to his place where they again spent the night together having sex. The girl's luck ran out when she was caught by her parents while sneaking back into the house.

When her parents confronted and asked her where she was coming from that is when she confessed that she had spent the night at her lover's place where they had sex and it was also not the first time to do so.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Muleya. The girl was referred to hospital for medical examination.
Source - B-Metro

