Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt to engage SA on the non-renewal of special permits

by Staff Reporter
56 mins ago | Views
ZIMBABWE's top envoy to South Africa, ambassador David Hamadziripi says government accepts the decision by the South African government to discontinue the issuing of special permits to Zimbabweans, but will engage their counterparts for clarity on the implementation process.

The South African government has announced that it will discontinue special permits to Zimbabwean nationals working in that country with the affected people only having a year to get more regular permits.

Zimbabwe's top envoy to South Africa, Ambassador David Hamadziripi says permission for any national to stay in every country is based on the laws of that nation, hence government's accepts the decision.

"What we will do is to engage the SA government for purposes of understanding the implementation so that there is little disruption to the nationals and so that we share the necessary information," said the Ambassador.

Ambassador Hamadziripi urged Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa to comply with the requirements of South African laws and follow due processes to apply for new permits.

"As you may be aware the Zim exemption permit the beneficiaries were in three categories. there the professionals , some are self-employed or who have invested here and are tuning enterprises and some students were benefitting from the ZEP the decision that has been taken now invited them to do what has always been the concept and intention behind ZEP which was these individuals who were under the special dispensation where going to move to the Normal immigration categories in this country.

"This decision normalises the stay for citizens so we encourage them to follow the procedures that will be laid out to apply for permits and visas that are relevant to their category and the process will follow its course and decisions will be taken by the South African government. We encourage our national sleep to follow the law."

One hundred and eighty thousand Zimbabweans will be affected by the recent turn of events, having benefited from the special permits since 2009.

Source - zbc

Comments


Must Read

Gender Commission pushes for criminalisation of sexual harassment in Zimbabwe

47 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe on High Alert for new Covid-19 variant

53 mins ago | 85 Views

MDC still can't 'do the obvious - withdraw from (sham) elections' out of greed - will SADC continue punish povo for it

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Fresh upheavals rock Air Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Grade 6 pupil sneaks out for sex trysts with lover (22)

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Woman (32) arrested for infecting lover with HIV

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Injiva catches wife panties down with lover in their bedroom

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Cheating wife bashes hubby as punishment for exposing affair

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa govt to borrow US$1,4bn

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa suffers yet another diplomatic blow

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

Three armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mahiya defying Mnangagwa's order

6 hrs ago | 2318 Views

COVID-19: Countries shut borders over new South Africa variant

8 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Mnangagwa at MSU for graduation - 6594 graduating today

12 hrs ago | 1181 Views

ZANU PF regime's uncivilized and undiplomatic savage diatribes main impediment to international re-engagement

12 hrs ago | 696 Views

'No individual can be bigger than Zimbabwe' Kasukuwere readily admits, now - 'Terror the human form divine' W Blake foretold

12 hrs ago | 1152 Views

South African government breaking its neck

12 hrs ago | 2085 Views

$11bn set aside for elections

12 hrs ago | 890 Views

Matabeleland projects get priority in 2022 budget

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business mantra has done more harm than good'

13 hrs ago | 914 Views

Biti dismisses Mthuli's 2022 budget 'mediocrity'

13 hrs ago | 1588 Views

MDC-T MP arrested for assault

13 hrs ago | 833 Views

Fawcetts cash in transit vehicle robbed of US$380 000

13 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Covid-19: Zimbabwe back on UK red list

23 hrs ago | 2841 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days