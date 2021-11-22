Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gender Commission pushes for criminalisation of sexual harassment in Zimbabwe

by Staff Reporter
47 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Gender Commission is pushing for the enactment of legislation that criminalises sexual harassment and gender-based violence at the workplace.

The criminalisation of sexual harassment at the workplace is expected to further boost the country's commitment to ending all forms of violence against women.

This was revealed by Zimbabwe Gender Commission, Commissioner Dr Nyepudzai Nyangulu at the launch of the strategy for the elimination of sexual harassment and gender-based violence at the workplace aimed at creating a safe working environment for all.

"The strategy's objectives are to increase reporting of GBV (Gender-Based Violence) and sexual harassment cases in the workplace; facilitate the development of anti-GBV and sexual harassment policies at the company, sectoral and national levels; influence promulgation of a legal instrument that criminalises sexual harassment and others," said Zimbabwe Gender Commission, Commissioner, Dr Nyepudzai Nyangulu.

It was also emphasised that violence and harassment at the workplace is a violation of human rights.

"Human rights lie at the core of the Agenda 2030 and if we are going to realize the SDGs in a way that leaves no one behind, the human right obligations must be met. Violence and harassment undermines the attainment of decent work and affects not only social relationships in the workplace, but also negatively impacts productivity and the personal trajectory of the victim's career," said International Labour Organization (ILO) Director Hopolang Phororo.

Labour unions present at the launch confirmed that sexual harassment and GBV in the workplace is still rampant with students on attachment the most affected.

According to the Zimbabwe Gender Commission, violence and sexual harassment at the workplace includes threats of loss of employment, gender discrimination in promotions and placements, emotional abuse in the form of intimidation, threats and demeaning words.

It also includes sextortion, touching, unwelcome advances, sexual advances both verbal and physical abuse, sexual subjective comments and indecent exposure.



Source - zbc

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe on High Alert for new Covid-19 variant

53 mins ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe govt to engage SA on the non-renewal of special permits

56 mins ago | 128 Views

MDC still can't 'do the obvious - withdraw from (sham) elections' out of greed - will SADC continue punish povo for it

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Fresh upheavals rock Air Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 168 Views

Grade 6 pupil sneaks out for sex trysts with lover (22)

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Woman (32) arrested for infecting lover with HIV

1 hr ago | 233 Views

Injiva catches wife panties down with lover in their bedroom

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Cheating wife bashes hubby as punishment for exposing affair

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa govt to borrow US$1,4bn

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa suffers yet another diplomatic blow

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

Three armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mahiya defying Mnangagwa's order

6 hrs ago | 2318 Views

COVID-19: Countries shut borders over new South Africa variant

8 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Mnangagwa at MSU for graduation - 6594 graduating today

12 hrs ago | 1181 Views

ZANU PF regime's uncivilized and undiplomatic savage diatribes main impediment to international re-engagement

12 hrs ago | 696 Views

'No individual can be bigger than Zimbabwe' Kasukuwere readily admits, now - 'Terror the human form divine' W Blake foretold

12 hrs ago | 1152 Views

South African government breaking its neck

12 hrs ago | 2085 Views

$11bn set aside for elections

12 hrs ago | 890 Views

Matabeleland projects get priority in 2022 budget

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business mantra has done more harm than good'

13 hrs ago | 914 Views

Biti dismisses Mthuli's 2022 budget 'mediocrity'

13 hrs ago | 1588 Views

MDC-T MP arrested for assault

13 hrs ago | 833 Views

Fawcetts cash in transit vehicle robbed of US$380 000

13 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Covid-19: Zimbabwe back on UK red list

23 hrs ago | 2840 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days