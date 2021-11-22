Latest News Editor's Choice


Court awaits Chiwenga's Ex's medical results

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The State yesterday confirmed that the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa, was medically examined by two Government doctors to ascertain her mental ability to stand trial, as had been ordered by the court.

Mubaiwa is facing a number of charges including that of attempting to kill the Vice President while he was admitted in a South African hospital.

Mr Michael Reza, appearing for the State, told magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube that the examinations had been done and they were waiting for the results.

He said the Clerk of Court was yet to be furnished with the results.


Mr Reza applied that the matter be deferred to November 30 when they expected the results.

Source - Herald

