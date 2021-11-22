Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC activist dies after being savagely assaulted by Zanu-PF youths

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
AN MDC Alliance activist has succumbed to injuries he sustained during a vicious attack by Zanu-PF youths at an event attended by the party's leader Nelson Chamisa in Gutu, Masvingo recently.

Zanu-PF supporters have over the past few months fought violent running battles with their MDC rivals as they seek to prevent Chamisa from holding his provincial meetings across the country.

Nyasha Zhambe Mawere, a Gutu villager, was seized by alleged Zanu-PF youth league members who besieged him and his colleagues as they followed party Chamisa last month.

He was left for dead, and sympathisers took him to Gutu District Rural Hospital where he was admitted, treated before being transferred to Harare where he eventually died Friday.

"It is a pain that his life was cut short because he expressed his constitutional right of supporting a party of his choice," the MDC Alliance's Masvingo province said in a statement.

Before Mawere left Gutu, his colleagues had accompanied him to make a police report, which however has not resulted in any arrests.

Police officers in Gutu are said to have initially told him to leave before giving in to pressure and receiving the report that implicated a local Zanu-PF member identified as Baster Mafio.

Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he did not know anything as was out of the province and referred all questions to his superior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, whose cell phone rang all day unanswered.

"I do not have that information; I am out of the province. May you get in touch with the national spokesperson, he might be of assistance," said Dhewa.

MDC Alliance deputy spokesperson Ostallos Gift Siziba warned Zanu-PF was only just getting started.

"It is clear to those who were doubting, the writing is on the wall, Zanu-PF is going to be as violent as ever because citizens have rejected Zanu-PF and Emmerson Mnangagwa and the language they understand is to unleash terror," Siziba said.

"It is clear that we are under a fascist military regime, presided over by trigger happy elements like Mnangagwa who unleash terror on citizens simply because they choose to associate with a party of their choice."

Zhambe will be buried at Matungamidzi village under Chief Mawere in Gutu Saturday.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #MDC, #Activist, #Dies

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa challenger vows to forge ahead with his court action

12 mins ago | 32 Views

Chiwenga ready for new COVID-19 variant

13 mins ago | 20 Views

Chief Nemangwe under fire over 'questionable' judgment

18 mins ago | 32 Views

Lack of IDs a major threat to elections, claims Zesn

20 mins ago | 14 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife remanded to Monday

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Angry teachers dismiss Mthuli Ncube's budget

22 mins ago | 39 Views

Lupane State University hit by students protest

7 hrs ago | 911 Views

9 Young Warriors fail age tests

7 hrs ago | 611 Views

Court awaits Chiwenga's Ex's medical results

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Higher education to drive development agenda, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Gender Commission pushes for criminalisation of sexual harassment in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe on High Alert for new Covid-19 variant

12 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zimbabwe govt to engage SA on the non-renewal of special permits

12 hrs ago | 1146 Views

MDC still can't 'do the obvious - withdraw from (sham) elections' out of greed - will SADC continue punish povo for it

12 hrs ago | 294 Views

Fresh upheavals rock Air Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Grade 6 pupil sneaks out for sex trysts with lover (22)

12 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Woman (32) arrested for infecting lover with HIV

12 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Injiva catches wife panties down with lover in their bedroom

12 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Cheating wife bashes hubby as punishment for exposing affair

13 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa govt to borrow US$1,4bn

13 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa suffers yet another diplomatic blow

13 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Three armed robbers arrested

13 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mahiya defying Mnangagwa's order

17 hrs ago | 3489 Views

COVID-19: Countries shut borders over new South Africa variant

19 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Mnangagwa at MSU for graduation - 6594 graduating today

23 hrs ago | 1289 Views

ZANU PF regime's uncivilized and undiplomatic savage diatribes main impediment to international re-engagement

23 hrs ago | 731 Views

'No individual can be bigger than Zimbabwe' Kasukuwere readily admits, now - 'Terror the human form divine' W Blake foretold

23 hrs ago | 1227 Views

South African government breaking its neck

23 hrs ago | 2268 Views

$11bn set aside for elections

23 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Matabeleland projects get priority in 2022 budget

24 hrs ago | 819 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business mantra has done more harm than good'

24 hrs ago | 990 Views

Biti dismisses Mthuli's 2022 budget 'mediocrity'

24 hrs ago | 1741 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days