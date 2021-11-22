Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga's estranged wife remanded to Monday

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa was yesterday remanded to Monday when a latest medical report on her mental state to stand trial will be presented in court.

Mubaiwa, who was represented by Jabulani Ndlovu in place of Beatrice Mtetwa, appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube.

She filed an application to stop her trial, saying she was not fit to stand trial citing ill-health.

But prosecutor Michael Reza said the trial could proceed if the doctors certified that she was fit.

This was after Reza told the court that Mubaiwa was medically examined recently while in custody.

Reza said a medical affidavit would be tendered within three days and asked the court to postpone the matter to Monday.

Mubaiwa is facing money-laundering, assault, attempted murder and fraud charges.

She was diagnosed with lymphoedema at a time when she is also facing several criminal allegations which started in 2019 after Chiwenga applied for divorce.

Apart from the divorce and criminal cases, she has been fighting to get custody of her three children.

She is accused of attempting to kill Chiwenga while he was hospitalised in South Africa.

Mubaiwa is also accused of forging signatures in a bid to formalise her marriage to Chiwenga.

The State also accuses her of assaulting her helper soon after her fallout with Chiwenga.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa challenger vows to forge ahead with his court action

12 mins ago | 32 Views

Chiwenga ready for new COVID-19 variant

13 mins ago | 20 Views

Chief Nemangwe under fire over 'questionable' judgment

18 mins ago | 32 Views

Lack of IDs a major threat to elections, claims Zesn

20 mins ago | 14 Views

MDC activist dies after being savagely assaulted by Zanu-PF youths

22 mins ago | 31 Views

Angry teachers dismiss Mthuli Ncube's budget

22 mins ago | 39 Views

Lupane State University hit by students protest

7 hrs ago | 911 Views

9 Young Warriors fail age tests

7 hrs ago | 611 Views

Court awaits Chiwenga's Ex's medical results

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Higher education to drive development agenda, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Gender Commission pushes for criminalisation of sexual harassment in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe on High Alert for new Covid-19 variant

12 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zimbabwe govt to engage SA on the non-renewal of special permits

12 hrs ago | 1146 Views

MDC still can't 'do the obvious - withdraw from (sham) elections' out of greed - will SADC continue punish povo for it

12 hrs ago | 294 Views

Fresh upheavals rock Air Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Grade 6 pupil sneaks out for sex trysts with lover (22)

12 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Woman (32) arrested for infecting lover with HIV

12 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Injiva catches wife panties down with lover in their bedroom

12 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Cheating wife bashes hubby as punishment for exposing affair

13 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa govt to borrow US$1,4bn

13 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa suffers yet another diplomatic blow

13 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Three armed robbers arrested

13 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mahiya defying Mnangagwa's order

17 hrs ago | 3489 Views

COVID-19: Countries shut borders over new South Africa variant

19 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Mnangagwa at MSU for graduation - 6594 graduating today

23 hrs ago | 1289 Views

ZANU PF regime's uncivilized and undiplomatic savage diatribes main impediment to international re-engagement

23 hrs ago | 731 Views

'No individual can be bigger than Zimbabwe' Kasukuwere readily admits, now - 'Terror the human form divine' W Blake foretold

23 hrs ago | 1227 Views

South African government breaking its neck

23 hrs ago | 2268 Views

$11bn set aside for elections

23 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Matabeleland projects get priority in 2022 budget

24 hrs ago | 819 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business mantra has done more harm than good'

24 hrs ago | 990 Views

Biti dismisses Mthuli's 2022 budget 'mediocrity'

24 hrs ago | 1741 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days