Chiwenga's estranged wife remanded to Monday

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa was yesterday remanded to Monday when a latest medical report on her mental state to stand trial will be presented in court.Mubaiwa, who was represented by Jabulani Ndlovu in place of Beatrice Mtetwa, appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube.She filed an application to stop her trial, saying she was not fit to stand trial citing ill-health.But prosecutor Michael Reza said the trial could proceed if the doctors certified that she was fit.This was after Reza told the court that Mubaiwa was medically examined recently while in custody.Reza said a medical affidavit would be tendered within three days and asked the court to postpone the matter to Monday.Mubaiwa is facing money-laundering, assault, attempted murder and fraud charges.She was diagnosed with lymphoedema at a time when she is also facing several criminal allegations which started in 2019 after Chiwenga applied for divorce.Apart from the divorce and criminal cases, she has been fighting to get custody of her three children.She is accused of attempting to kill Chiwenga while he was hospitalised in South Africa.Mubaiwa is also accused of forging signatures in a bid to formalise her marriage to Chiwenga.The State also accuses her of assaulting her helper soon after her fallout with Chiwenga.