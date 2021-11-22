Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lack of IDs a major threat to elections, claims Zesn

by Staff reporter
20 mins ago | Views
GOVERNMENT'S failure to issue national identity document (ID) cards has become a major threat to elections in the country and should be addressed as a matter of urgency, an election watchdog has said.

The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) called on government to capacitate the Civil Registry to enable it to secure consumables needed in the production of IDs to allow eligible voters to register to vote.

"Voting is a democratic right which only those who are registered to vote can enjoy. A national ID or valid passport is a requirement for one to be able to register to vote. Young people, citizens who lost IDs and those who have become eligible have been finding it difficult to get the IDs, threatening their disenfranchisement in electoral processes," Zesn said

The Civil Registry is struggling to provide ID's and passports for citizens, critical documents needed for voter registration, voting and access to basic services.

Early this week, the Home Affairs ministry revealed that some of the Civil Registry offices had stopped issuing the plastic IDs owing to lack of consumables.

"Further, there is a need to decentralise the issuance of national documents to enable all citizens and youths, including those in high schools who have attained the voting age, to take part in voter registration which is a key electoral process that bears on the overall credibility of an election," Zesn added.

Opposition parties recently expressed concern over government's failure to issue identity documents.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa challenger vows to forge ahead with his court action

12 mins ago | 32 Views

Chiwenga ready for new COVID-19 variant

13 mins ago | 20 Views

Chief Nemangwe under fire over 'questionable' judgment

18 mins ago | 32 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife remanded to Monday

21 mins ago | 16 Views

MDC activist dies after being savagely assaulted by Zanu-PF youths

22 mins ago | 31 Views

Angry teachers dismiss Mthuli Ncube's budget

22 mins ago | 39 Views

Lupane State University hit by students protest

7 hrs ago | 911 Views

9 Young Warriors fail age tests

7 hrs ago | 611 Views

Court awaits Chiwenga's Ex's medical results

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Higher education to drive development agenda, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Gender Commission pushes for criminalisation of sexual harassment in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe on High Alert for new Covid-19 variant

12 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zimbabwe govt to engage SA on the non-renewal of special permits

12 hrs ago | 1146 Views

MDC still can't 'do the obvious - withdraw from (sham) elections' out of greed - will SADC continue punish povo for it

12 hrs ago | 294 Views

Fresh upheavals rock Air Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Grade 6 pupil sneaks out for sex trysts with lover (22)

12 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Woman (32) arrested for infecting lover with HIV

12 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Injiva catches wife panties down with lover in their bedroom

12 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Cheating wife bashes hubby as punishment for exposing affair

13 hrs ago | 991 Views

Mnangagwa govt to borrow US$1,4bn

13 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mnangagwa suffers yet another diplomatic blow

13 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Three armed robbers arrested

13 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mahiya defying Mnangagwa's order

17 hrs ago | 3489 Views

COVID-19: Countries shut borders over new South Africa variant

19 hrs ago | 2208 Views

Mnangagwa at MSU for graduation - 6594 graduating today

23 hrs ago | 1289 Views

ZANU PF regime's uncivilized and undiplomatic savage diatribes main impediment to international re-engagement

23 hrs ago | 731 Views

'No individual can be bigger than Zimbabwe' Kasukuwere readily admits, now - 'Terror the human form divine' W Blake foretold

23 hrs ago | 1227 Views

South African government breaking its neck

23 hrs ago | 2268 Views

$11bn set aside for elections

23 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Matabeleland projects get priority in 2022 budget

24 hrs ago | 819 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business mantra has done more harm than good'

24 hrs ago | 990 Views

Biti dismisses Mthuli's 2022 budget 'mediocrity'

24 hrs ago | 1741 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days