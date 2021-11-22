Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets poised for better pay after hefty allocation

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
AFTER exerting pressure on the authorities through protests demanding an increase in their pension allowances, veterans of the armed liberation struggle got a big Christmas gift courtesy of the minister of Finance who allocated a whopping ZW$61.5 billion to the ministry of Defence and War Veterans Welfare in the 2022 National Budget.

A month ago, 39 war veterans spent four days in detention after being arrested by police in central Harare. They were charged with participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence.

This came after they mounted a protest intending to deliver a petition to Parliament, as well as President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office at Munhumutapa Building. In his 2022 budget remarks, Finance minister Ncube emphasised the importance of capacitating security organs of the state to enable them to effectively execute their mandate.

"Madam Speaker ma'am, the prevailing peace and security is important for sustainable economic development and must be preserved at all cost. Government will continue to capacitate the Security Organs of the State to ensure that our security services are fully funded to enable them to effectively execute their mandate of reducing crime in order to create a conducive environment for development. An amount of ZWL$49.4 billion is being allocated to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and ZWL$61.5 billion for the Ministry of Defence and War Veterans Welfare," he said.

The ministry of Defence and War Veterans Welfare received the third-largest budget allocation after the ministry of Health which got ZW$117.7 billion and Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Development which got ZW$124 billion.

Source - thenewshawks
More on: #Mnangagwa, #War, #Vets

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF food handouts at Conference looted

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa to acquire a new chopper after scary incidents

3 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mnangagwa to acquire a new chopper after scary incidents

3 hrs ago | 689 Views

Marc Holtzman: His axis with Mnangagwa and CBZ Bank

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe gets Western funding despite sanctions outcry

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Musengezi claims to have strong case against Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

Pro-ZANU PF activists and analysts are Zimbabwe regime's own worst enemies!

8 hrs ago | 397 Views

Mnangagwa challenger vows to forge ahead with his court action

12 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Chiwenga ready for new COVID-19 variant

12 hrs ago | 710 Views

Chief Nemangwe under fire over 'questionable' judgment

12 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Lack of IDs a major threat to elections, claims Zesn

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife remanded to Monday

12 hrs ago | 469 Views

MDC activist dies after being savagely assaulted by Zanu-PF youths

12 hrs ago | 952 Views

Angry teachers dismiss Mthuli Ncube's budget

12 hrs ago | 950 Views

Lupane State University hit by students protest

18 hrs ago | 1356 Views

9 Young Warriors fail age tests

19 hrs ago | 927 Views

Court awaits Chiwenga's Ex's medical results

19 hrs ago | 581 Views

Higher education to drive development agenda, says Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gender Commission pushes for criminalisation of sexual harassment in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zimbabwe on High Alert for new Covid-19 variant

24 hrs ago | 875 Views

Zimbabwe govt to engage SA on the non-renewal of special permits

24 hrs ago | 1560 Views

MDC still can't 'do the obvious - withdraw from (sham) elections' out of greed - will SADC continue punish povo for it

24 hrs ago | 469 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days