ZANU PF food handouts at Conference looted

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago
ZANU PF Mashonaland Central provincial executive committee is demanding an audit of donations made at their just ended conference.


This comes after the provincial  chairperson Kazembe Kazembe  has been accused of looting food  left overs and dishing it to his supporters in the province to boost his support in trying to retain his post which is hanging by a thread due to lack of grassroot support.

Kazembe confirmed  that the  executive is demanding an audit but dismissed  the looting allegations. 

"The provincial  executive is even demanding an audit so that the committees can explain how much was received from donations and how much was actually  used," confirmed Kazembe.

In dismissing  the allegations Kazembe said he was not in-charge of storage.

"I was never in charge of storage of thr food and was never involved as there was a committee responsible for that and l will not stoop that low to use the left overs even if l had access and you know me very well," he said.

Kazembe who is also the Home Affairs Minister said he donated food hampers to  all delegates from Mash Central  and the hampers came from his farm house in Concession. 

"Talking of food hampers I actually donated food hampers to all the delegates from Mash Central.  hampers were actually collected from my farm. These are good hampers I had kept for my constituency," explained  Kazembe

"These were loaded from my farm to the conference. In fact three trucks and a combi came to my farm to collect hampers which were distributed at the conference and you turn around and say I am using left overs when I'm the one who actually donated 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ zvimwe zvacho zvinonyadzisa."

The provincial  fundraising  chairperson for the conference  committee Lazarus  Dokora refused to comment on the issue.

Source - Byo24News

