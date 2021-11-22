Latest News Editor's Choice


Best home remedies for pimples

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
If acne is plaguing you, then quit wasting money on expensive creams and gels. The best treatment for pimples on your face is actually hidden in your home?

Aloe vera with lemon juice

When you are in front of the mirror, acne gets your attention and it is annoying. A study published in the UK-based Journal of Dermatological Treatment in 2014 suggests that the antibacterial properties of aloe vera can help to reduce bacteria.

Aloe vera is also soothing and cooling when applied to the skin and can thus calm the redness and inflammation pimples cause.

Simply mix a tablespoon of freshly scooped aloe vera gel with a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply the concoction on your face and rinse off after 15 minutes.

Yeast and yogurt

If you have oily skin and are plagued by acne, then a yeast-yoghurt mask can give you great results. It is the perfect remedy for pimple-free and glowing skin.

Yeast is purifying in nature, and when combined with the anti-bacterial and antifungal properties of yoghurt can help to diminish pimples.

Direction: mix half a tablespoon of yogurt with half a tablespoon of instant yeast. Apply this on your face and neck, and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash your face with warm water and moisturise as usual.

Apple cider vinegar

and baking soda

A study published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science points that acetic acid, lactic acid, citric acid and succinic acid kill P. acnes - the bacteria that cause acne. The great news is that apple cider vinegar has all of these.

You can mix one teaspoon of organic apple cider vinegar, two teaspoons of water and three teaspoons of baking soda. Apply the mixture to your zits. Leave it on for 20 minutes and wash.

Turmeric and honey

We all know that turmeric or haldi can give us glowing skin. But did you know that turmeric is also a great remedy for acne?

The polyphenols and curcumin in haldi are great for curing inflammatory conditions like acne.

Here is how you can use it: Mix half teaspoon of turmeric with two teaspoons of gram flour and two tablespoons with yoghurt. Make a paste and apply it on your face, leaving it on for 10 to 12 minutes.

Egg whites

There are a lot of benefits of using egg white face masks. They are loaded with vitamins and proteins, and regulate sebum production, thus making your skin less oily.

Less oil is equal to less acne. Whisk one egg white with half teaspoon of garlic paste. Apply the mixture on your face and wash it off after 15 minutes.


Source - The Sunday Mail
