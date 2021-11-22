NetOne launches domestic remittance service

News / National

by Staff reporter

State-owned telecommunications service provider, NetOne, has launched OneMoney Remit, a domestic remittance service that is expected to contribute to Government's financial inclusion drive.According to NetOne, OneMoney Remit will "facilitate foreign currency domestic remittances, from city to city, from cities to rural areas, and from rural areas to rural areas, everywhere, electronically through mobile devices."Officiating at the launch on Friday evening, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the new service will reduce recourse to informal and risky services."Often, funds would find their way into our outlying towns and villages through the use of undocumented and unquantifiable means. Cyclists, bus drivers and their conductors have made themselves quasi-bankers and money transfer agents as they transport these funds to their final destination," said Dr Muswere."We are proud that solutions such as OneRemit will plug out these nefarious practices and bring this national asset, which is hard-earned foreign currency back into the formal sector, as well as ensure that the transacting public does so through secure means."