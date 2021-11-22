Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's supporters join Zanu-PF?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Manicaland province yesterday welcomed more than 400 MDC Alliance supporters, among them former opposition parliamentarians and councillors who recently defected to the ruling party.

Former Zengeza West legislator Simon Chidhakwa, Mutare Ward 2 councillor Pamela Mutare, former Chipinge district chairperson Chadamoyo Machingura were among those who were welcomed in the revolutionary party's ranks.

Welcoming the new members during a party meeting in Mutare, Zanu-PF acting national political commissar Patrick Chinamasa said the new members were drawn to the party by President Mnangagwa's pro-development policies.

"It is clear that people are seeing roads being repaired, dams being constructed and all the developmental work that President Mnangagwa has done in the few years that he has been in office.

"The good works his astute leadership has done is there for all to see.

"Therefore, we are not surprised to see MDC Alliance supporters making up their mind to come back home.

"I really want to welcome you and promise you that as a party, we are ready to work with you to develop our nation."

Politburo member and economic empowerment and indigenisation secretary Mike Bimha told the meeting that the new members will be afforded empowerment opportunities.

"My area of speciality in the Politburo deals with economic empowerment and indigenisation, and I will make sure that I play my part in ensuring that these new members that have come to join us also get equal opportunities in the economic empowerment initiatives we carry out as a party.

"After all, you are all now the same with all other members of the party."

Speaking on behalf of the former MDC Alliance members, Chidhakwa said: "We regret having spent our time following people who are busy amassing wealth for themselves and denigrating the country. "We have learnt our lessons and we will never go back to a party that sees nothing good about efforts being made to redress our challenges as a nation.

"We realised that all along we were being used by people getting money from Western countries in our name. MDC Alliance does not deserve the support of a sensible Zimbabwean with their country at heart."

Source - The Sunday Mail
Most Popular In 7 Days