5 highway robbers nabbed

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Gweru have busted a gang of five robbers who specialised in committing robberies along highway roads in and around Gweru.The five have been arrested and are assisting police with investigations. Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrests. He said the arrests were made between 20 and 22 November and police have since recovered seven vehicles.Insp Mahoko said Carlisto Banarbas Sakume (25) of Chiundura, Richard Maingehama ( 41) of Mkoba 13, Tafara Tenson Muzanenhamo (36)of Mkoba 6, Farirai Brandy (43) of Ascot, and Romeo Tinashe Mukwada (31) of Mkoba 3, Gweru have since appeared in court and were remanded in custody to 7 December for trial."In their modus operandi, they would board lifts pretending to be undertaking journeys. After travelling for some distance, they tell the driver to stop. They go on to threaten to kill the driver, brandishing a pistol and knives before forcibly taking away the car and other belongings," he said.Insp Mahoko said property they stole include a Toyota Bubble motor vehicle stolen from Makhosana Sibanda (44) of Bulawayo, a Honda Fit stolen from Emmanuel Mundandi (38) of Gweru, a Honda Fit stolen from Stephene Deraruwa ( 36) of Kadoma, a Honda Fit stolen from Maxwell Seta (32) of Kadoma, a Honda CRV stolen from Freddy Shutu (38) of Redcliff, a Honda Fit stolen from Simbarashe Mucharwei (33) of Gweru and another Honda Fit stolen from Eric Bishi Mangozhe (66) of Kwekwe."The motorists were also robbed of cash and gadgets such as cellphones and laptops. The suspects would use the motor vehicles they stole for a day or two, usually for pirating before dumping them. The total value stolen and recovered are yet to be quantified," said Insp Mahoko.So far the syndicate, he said, has been linked to 21 armed robbery cases and expectations are that more cases would be uncovered and more arrests made as investigations continue."May members of the public co-operate with us by supplying any information they think will be useful in these cases.You may get in touch with Criminal Investigations Department, Gweru or any nearest police station. Also the public should desist from boarding private motor vehicles and looking for transport at undesignated places so as not to fall victim to robbers," said Insp Mahoko.