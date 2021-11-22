Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Family stages mini-demonstration at Doves

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo family yesterday staged a mini-demonstration at Doves Funeral Service in the Central Business District against the husband of a South Africa-based Zimbabwean, who died under alleged mysterious circumstances in the neighbouring country.

Ms Constance Tshuma (39) is said to have committed suicide, a couple of weeks ago, by jumping off a three-storey building in SA's upmarket suburb of Midrand.

However, her family said they suspected she had been murdered by her estranged husband, who they claim was abusive towards her.

Relatives carried placards outside the funeral palour, with various messages on gender based violence, with some threatening to mete out instant justice on Mr Medisen Mugwagwa who had travelled with the late Ms Tshuma's body from South Africa.

Some of the messages on the placards read; "Stop killing women: No to Gender Based Violence", "Where is my mother, Meddy is asking" and "Mobilise commitment and action to end Gender Based Violence".

Questioned on the circumstances leading to his wife's death, Mr Mugwagwa rebuked this reporter telling him that he had no right to question anyone on the death.

"Who are you, I saw you talking to those arrogant relatives, you must first come to me and I grant you that right, please leave me alone," said Mr Mugwagwa.

A brother to the late, Ms Tshuma, Mr Thembani Jubane said all they wanted were answers because a lot of things were not adding up.

"My brother-in-law claims they had a small fight in the house on the fateful day, which resulted in my sister jumping from the flat which resulted in her death.

‘‘The reason we do not believe this story is because my sister was naked and the distance which she is said to have jumped is not much to result in death and even the landing area was a thick layer of lawn.

"All we want is to get to the bottom of this issue.

‘‘When we got to the scene she just had a cut on her lip, pathologist told us that she died from blunt injuries because she landed on her stomach and chest, so there was internal bleeding," said Mr Jubane.

He revealed that they hoped to get closure once they get a detailed post mortem report so as to get an understanding of the cause of Ms Tshuma's death.

"What we know as a family is that our sister   was in an abusive relationship, she was on depression medication and had constantly complained about Mr Mugwagwa's conduct towards her.

‘‘Further, the manner in which Mr Mugwagwa is treating us as a family is leaving us with more questions than answers.

‘‘He has boasted that no one in the family can do anything to him, of which we feel is unfortunate especially to our parents who just want closure on what happened to their daughter," said Mr Jubane.

Another relative who preferred anonymity said their fear was that Ms Tshuma's death will not get the justice it deserved.

"The fact that Mr Mugwagwa is walking free shows us that our daughter's death will just be forgotten, which is the reason we came here and held this demonstration so that everyone, even Mr Mugwagwa, knows what we really feel," said the relative.

Ms Tshuma was buried at Athlone Cemetery in the city yesterday.
Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Family, #Doves, #Demo

Comments


Must Read

Young igwe takes Sungura to growthpoint

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Chamisa breathes fire

3 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Women's groups gun for Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

Govt issues $24 billion Covid-19 guarantees

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zesa losing $1.4 billion to crooks

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Graft scandal rocks govt agency

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Looming polls turn heat on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

US$4 billion mystery in Afreximbank, Zimbabwe deals

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Power crisis pushes Blanket Mine into fresh costs

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

War vets plot Lake Chivero land invasions

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

PPC projects 126% earnings rise

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

ZESA washes hands in US$1,5 billion steel plant bungling

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

2 die in lightning strike

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Wanted armed robber shot in the neck, arrested

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

5 highway robbers nabbed

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Gwakuba Ndlovu family receives national hero conferment

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo to expand city centre, avail 7000 housing stands

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Dynamos fined for crowd trouble

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

2 more pregnant women raped in hospital

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

New Covid-19 variant: Zimbabwe to decide on injiva

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Revenue Hall to be 100% solar powered

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Distributor moves to stem Zimbabwe's fake whiskey 'pandemic'

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo avails 500 stands

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bosso declare war against Ngezi

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

3 in Japan to develop Zimbabwean satellite

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Chamisa's supporters join Zanu-PF?

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

US$1bn SDRs to be used over three years

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Stadium crisis haunts Zimbabwe football

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Devolution funds doubled in 2022 Budget

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe braces for new Covid-19 variant

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Hunt on for missing Zimbabwean trio

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimsec registrations decline

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

World Cup blow for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NetOne launches domestic remittance service

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Campbell Musiwa: Chartered Accountant par excellence

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

World races to contain new South African variant

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Best home remedies for pimples

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Bogus lawyer in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Spirit of Morrison Nyati still lives

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Police seize one million kilogrammes of mbanje

12 hrs ago | 1013 Views

'US$334k Fawcett robbery staged'

12 hrs ago | 1211 Views

ZANU PF food handouts at Conference looted

17 hrs ago | 983 Views

Who is Sybeth Musengezi?

18 hrs ago | 2228 Views

Mnangagwa to acquire a new chopper after scary incidents

18 hrs ago | 1866 Views

War vets poised for better pay after hefty allocation

18 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Marc Holtzman: His axis with Mnangagwa and CBZ Bank

18 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Zimbabwe gets Western funding despite sanctions outcry

18 hrs ago | 686 Views

Musengezi claims to have strong case against Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Pro-ZANU PF activists and analysts are Zimbabwe regime's own worst enemies!

22 hrs ago | 450 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days