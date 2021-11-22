Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wanted armed robber shot in the neck, arrested

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ONE of the four armed robbers who attacked a couple along the Harare-Bulawayo highway in September and got away with about US$32 000 was shot and wounded before being arrested on Monday last week.

Vincent Mpofu (29) who has been on the run since September, was shot in the neck and arrested after he was cornered by detectives at his hideout in Bulawayo after he and five accomplices robbed several people at Silozwe Business Centre, Matopo on November 21.

According to the police, the four attacked a couple along the Harare-Bulawayo highway after blocking them using a Honda Fit. The four armed with machetes and an unidentified pistol robbed the hapless couple of US$32,078 in cash before fleeing.

Police have also been looking for Mpofu for defaulting on court appearances where he was facing several robbery charges including four cases in Entumbane alone.

"When Vincent Mpofu was arrested, the officers realised that he has several outstanding arrest warrants for defaulting from appearing in court where he was facing several robbery charges. He was also wanted in connection with an armed robbery case thar occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo highway where they attacked a couple and got away with US$ 32,078 in cash," said national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

"Police in Bulawayo have been investigating the circumstances of an armed robbery that occurred on September 7 along the Harare-Bulawayo Road. Four suspects armed with machetes and an unidentified pistol stole some US $ 32,078 in cash. Mpofu, Eric Glen Mbongeni Mathema and two as yet unidentified men are suspected of robbing the couple and were wanted by the police."

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said Mpofu was cornered after one of his accomplices in the Matopos robberies, Lidion Moyo (51) was arrested on Monday following a tip-off about his whereabouts and he implicated the other members of the gang including Mpofu.

Information from Lidion Moyo also led to the arrest of Liberty Moyo (25) while Melenkosi Dube and two other unnamed suspects remain at large.

"On November 22, our detectives received information about the whereabouts of Lidion Moyo who was a suspect in the armed robbery of five people at Silozwe Business Centre in Matopos. The detectives then proceeded to Moyo's hideout and managed to apprehend him.

"During interrogation, the suspect then implicated his five accomplices which led to the arrest of Vincent Mpofu and Liberty Moyo. He also gave up three more members of the gang namely Melenkosi Dube and two as yet unidentified suspects who are all still at large," said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

On the same day, police then proceeded to raid the homes of Mpofu and Moyo and apprehended them. When the police arrived at his home, Mpofu attempted to evade arrest, scuffling with the arresting officers who then shot in the neck.

The armed robber is recovering from his injuries under police guard at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

After he was arrested, the police officers searched his house and found a Colt automatic pistol with two rounds in the magazine in his wardrobe.

Further investigations by the police revealed that the pistol was stolen during a robbery in Gwanda on November 16 during which the complainant was robbed of ZAR 70 000, US$3 500 and a pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition. The gang has been linked to 14 other cases of armed robbery along Bulawayo-Harare highway.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Wanted, #Armed, #Shot

Comments


Must Read

Young igwe takes Sungura to growthpoint

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Chamisa breathes fire

3 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Women's groups gun for Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 582 Views

Govt issues $24 billion Covid-19 guarantees

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zesa losing $1.4 billion to crooks

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Graft scandal rocks govt agency

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

Looming polls turn heat on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

US$4 billion mystery in Afreximbank, Zimbabwe deals

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Power crisis pushes Blanket Mine into fresh costs

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

War vets plot Lake Chivero land invasions

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

PPC projects 126% earnings rise

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

ZESA washes hands in US$1,5 billion steel plant bungling

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

2 die in lightning strike

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Family stages mini-demonstration at Doves

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

5 highway robbers nabbed

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Gwakuba Ndlovu family receives national hero conferment

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo to expand city centre, avail 7000 housing stands

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Dynamos fined for crowd trouble

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

2 more pregnant women raped in hospital

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

New Covid-19 variant: Zimbabwe to decide on injiva

3 hrs ago | 200 Views

Revenue Hall to be 100% solar powered

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Distributor moves to stem Zimbabwe's fake whiskey 'pandemic'

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Bulawayo avails 500 stands

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bosso declare war against Ngezi

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

3 in Japan to develop Zimbabwean satellite

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chamisa's supporters join Zanu-PF?

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

US$1bn SDRs to be used over three years

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Stadium crisis haunts Zimbabwe football

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Devolution funds doubled in 2022 Budget

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe braces for new Covid-19 variant

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Hunt on for missing Zimbabwean trio

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimsec registrations decline

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

World Cup blow for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

NetOne launches domestic remittance service

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Campbell Musiwa: Chartered Accountant par excellence

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

World races to contain new South African variant

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Best home remedies for pimples

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Bogus lawyer in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Spirit of Morrison Nyati still lives

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Police seize one million kilogrammes of mbanje

12 hrs ago | 1014 Views

'US$334k Fawcett robbery staged'

12 hrs ago | 1213 Views

ZANU PF food handouts at Conference looted

18 hrs ago | 984 Views

Who is Sybeth Musengezi?

18 hrs ago | 2229 Views

Mnangagwa to acquire a new chopper after scary incidents

18 hrs ago | 1867 Views

War vets poised for better pay after hefty allocation

18 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Marc Holtzman: His axis with Mnangagwa and CBZ Bank

18 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Zimbabwe gets Western funding despite sanctions outcry

18 hrs ago | 686 Views

Musengezi claims to have strong case against Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Pro-ZANU PF activists and analysts are Zimbabwe regime's own worst enemies!

22 hrs ago | 450 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days