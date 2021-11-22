Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

War vets plot Lake Chivero land invasions

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A group of war veterans is angling for the takeover of properties owned by white businesspeople around the Lake Chivero Recreational Park in Harare accusing them of disrespecting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In 2004 and 2010, the Zanu-PF storm troopers invaded the recreational park, and yesterday they warned "another 2010" is coming.

Over 20 tourism facilities were invaded in 2010 by Zanu-PF activists wearing party regalia and claiming to be war veterans, a development that attracted global condemnation.

Reasons given for the latest takeover bid are that some of the property owners are racist because they refuse to hoist the country's flag on their premises or to display Mnangagwa's portrait.

"Gone are the days, 2010 is coming. Watch the space," Michael Gomo, a Zanu-PF activist who also claims to be a war veteran warned in the Lake Chivero Whatsapp group platform.

Gomo told The Standard yesterday that there was no turning back on their threats.

"We took over some of these facilities after 2010 and it is coming back because we want to fight their actions," Gomo said.

"We will do this our way as Zimbabweans and we will continue to fight them.

"We started fighting them in 2004 and we will continue until we win since we are now seeing changes.

"There are some, who remain there who think they own the Lake. They do not even hoist the president's flag and that of the country, not even a picture of the president in his facility, nothing."

Gomo vowed to fight on accusing those making complaints of using "Rhodesian laws."

The war veterans say they are also happy about property owners who complain of noise pollution as people hold events around the lake.

"Is it noise when the people are celebrating in their own country? You can't tell me about cutting down trees from other facilities. What does that have to do with what is happening here?," Gomo said.

"They cannot control us and we cannot use the (former Rhodesian prime minister Ian) Smith laws and we say no to that."

"They want to control us with Harare laws yet we are in Zvimba. I told them we are coming for them and we will toyi-toyi at their facilities."

Land invasions have been on the rise under Mnangagwa regime with war veterans and Zanu-PF activists forcefully taking over farms, mines among other facilities.

War veterans invaded the facilities in 2010 when former vice president Joice Mujuru was acting president forcing protests in Spain where then Tourism minister Walter Mzembi was marketing the country as a safe tourism destination.

Source - The Standard
More on: #War, #Chivero, #Invasion

Comments


Must Read

Young igwe takes Sungura to growthpoint

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Chamisa breathes fire

3 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Women's groups gun for Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 567 Views

Govt issues $24 billion Covid-19 guarantees

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zesa losing $1.4 billion to crooks

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Graft scandal rocks govt agency

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Looming polls turn heat on Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 412 Views

US$4 billion mystery in Afreximbank, Zimbabwe deals

3 hrs ago | 320 Views

Power crisis pushes Blanket Mine into fresh costs

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

PPC projects 126% earnings rise

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

ZESA washes hands in US$1,5 billion steel plant bungling

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

2 die in lightning strike

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Wanted armed robber shot in the neck, arrested

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Family stages mini-demonstration at Doves

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

5 highway robbers nabbed

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Gwakuba Ndlovu family receives national hero conferment

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bulawayo to expand city centre, avail 7000 housing stands

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Dynamos fined for crowd trouble

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

2 more pregnant women raped in hospital

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

New Covid-19 variant: Zimbabwe to decide on injiva

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Revenue Hall to be 100% solar powered

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Distributor moves to stem Zimbabwe's fake whiskey 'pandemic'

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo avails 500 stands

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bosso declare war against Ngezi

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

3 in Japan to develop Zimbabwean satellite

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Chamisa's supporters join Zanu-PF?

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

US$1bn SDRs to be used over three years

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Stadium crisis haunts Zimbabwe football

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Devolution funds doubled in 2022 Budget

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe braces for new Covid-19 variant

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Hunt on for missing Zimbabwean trio

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimsec registrations decline

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

World Cup blow for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NetOne launches domestic remittance service

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Campbell Musiwa: Chartered Accountant par excellence

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

World races to contain new South African variant

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Best home remedies for pimples

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Bogus lawyer in court for fraud

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Spirit of Morrison Nyati still lives

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Police seize one million kilogrammes of mbanje

12 hrs ago | 1013 Views

'US$334k Fawcett robbery staged'

12 hrs ago | 1211 Views

ZANU PF food handouts at Conference looted

17 hrs ago | 983 Views

Who is Sybeth Musengezi?

18 hrs ago | 2228 Views

Mnangagwa to acquire a new chopper after scary incidents

18 hrs ago | 1866 Views

War vets poised for better pay after hefty allocation

18 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Marc Holtzman: His axis with Mnangagwa and CBZ Bank

18 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Zimbabwe gets Western funding despite sanctions outcry

18 hrs ago | 686 Views

Musengezi claims to have strong case against Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Pro-ZANU PF activists and analysts are Zimbabwe regime's own worst enemies!

22 hrs ago | 450 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days