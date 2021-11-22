Young igwe takes Sungura to growthpoint

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Utakataka Express front man Peter Moyo "young igwe" took his Sungura band at Guruve growth point yesterday.

Having been missing at his favourite place Chivavaya night club for two years due to covid 19 induced lockdown Moyo was so excited to be in Guruve.Speaking on the sidelines of his show the artiste said Guruve is more of his home which he inherited from his late father Tongai Moyo."I am so happy to be back on stage especially in Guruve and at Chivavaya night club , this is almost our home as Utakataka because my late father was always here hence we inharited that culture," he said.The energetic musician perfomed so well and gave his fans a polished show.The night club owner Tinashe Chivavaya said he was happy to host musicians since hunger was giving him torrid times."Shows are back and personally l am so happy because hunger was giving me torrid times we survive on shows and for two years l could not afford even a pair of trousers but now we are enjoying l hope this pandemic will not come violently again to cause another lockdown," Chivavaya said.Musicians are lining up shows across the country to reunite with their fans whom they had missed for a long time due to Covid.