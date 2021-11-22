Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiyangwa to stand down as Cosafa president

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
COSAFA has revealed names of candidates in the running for executive posts at the association's elective annual general assembly to be held in Mbabane, Eswatini, on December 19.

For the post of president, incumbent Phillip Chiyangwa has decided not to run for a second term, leaving Safa president Danny Jordaan to battle it out with Angola Football Federation president Artur de Almeida e Silva

Comoros Football Federation president Said Ali Said Athouman will stand unopposed for the position of vice-president.

There are seven candidates for five positions as ordinary members on the executive committee, which as per Cosafa regulations must include at least one woman.

Three women have thrown their hat into the ring and they include Ria Ledwaba (South Africa), Brenda Kunda (Zambia) and Solondranja Mahatovo (Madagascar).

They will stand for a position with Timothy Shongwe (Eswatini), Ranga Haikali (Namibia), Marshlow Motlogelwa (Botswana) and Andrew Kamanga (Zambia).

Chiyangwa was elected president of Cosafa in December 2016 after standing unopposed at the organisation's annual meeting in South Africa.

He took over from Suketu Patel, who elected not to stand, after completing two terms in office. It had also become clear at the time of the polls that Patel had lost the backing of regional football leaders amid winds of change, which were sweeping across African football.

Source - chroncle

