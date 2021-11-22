Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman arrested for infecting lover with HIV

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
A woman from Hillside suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested over allegations of deliberately infecting her lover with HIV.

The 32-year-old woman, whose name is being withheld, allegedly didn't disclose her HIV positive status to her 40-year-old lover when they started having unprotected sex sometime in February 2018.

The man discovered that his lover was HIV positive when he stumbled upon her HIV patient card which was reportedly hidden under the bed. This was also after his lover's brother informed him of her status.

The woman has since appeared in court charged with a crime of deliberate transmission of HIV as defined in Section 79 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

She was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to December 16.

Circumstances are that on an unknown date but sometime in January 2018 the two fell in love before they started having unprotected sex in February 2018.

It is reported from that time until October this year they would meet at different lodges in the city and have unprotected sex.

It also emerged that before the two parties engaged in unprotected sex, they didn't get tested.
The court heard that despite the complainant being informed about the accused's HIV status by her brother, the two kept on indulging in unprotected  sex until the complainant stumbled on the accused's HIV patient card which she was keeping under her bed.

When he went through the patient card, the complainant was shocked when he discovered that his lover had been on treatment since 2017 but did not tell him about it before they engaged in unprotected sex.

It is reported that on October 2, the complainant got tested and discovered that he had been infected with HIV.
Irked by the results, the complainant went and reported the matter to the police  leading to the arrest of his lover and her subsequent appearance in court.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is moving towards the decriminalisation of willful transmission of HIV as part of efforts to end stigma and discrimination that surrounds HIV infection.

Through an amendment in the Marriages Bill 2019, Parliament is seeking to repeal Section 79 of the Criminal Code which modernise and humanise the country's HIV response and would no longer make it an offence to knowingly infect another.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Woman, #HIV, #Arrested

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa 'sponsoring investors' cry foul over mine

54 mins ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwean migrants making it big in South Africa

54 mins ago | 271 Views

Chinese firm yet to start airport job seven months after contract

54 mins ago | 62 Views

2 minors die in car boot

55 mins ago | 97 Views

Silent Killer arrested for assault

55 mins ago | 91 Views

Cheating wife beats up hubby for exposing affair

55 mins ago | 169 Views

Injiva catches wife pants down

56 mins ago | 146 Views

Man sells his car, only to steal it using duplicate keys

57 mins ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa guards brutalise motorist

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Fresh twist to Prophet Freddy case

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chiyangwa to stand down as Cosafa president

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Young igwe takes Sungura to growthpoint

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa breathes fire

6 hrs ago | 1886 Views

Women's groups gun for Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 969 Views

Govt issues $24 billion Covid-19 guarantees

6 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zesa losing $1.4 billion to crooks

6 hrs ago | 283 Views

Graft scandal rocks govt agency

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

Looming polls turn heat on Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 669 Views

US$4 billion mystery in Afreximbank, Zimbabwe deals

6 hrs ago | 544 Views

Power crisis pushes Blanket Mine into fresh costs

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

War vets plot Lake Chivero land invasions

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

PPC projects 126% earnings rise

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

ZESA washes hands in US$1,5 billion steel plant bungling

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

2 die in lightning strike

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Wanted armed robber shot in the neck, arrested

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

Family stages mini-demonstration at Doves

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

5 highway robbers nabbed

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Gwakuba Ndlovu family receives national hero conferment

6 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo to expand city centre, avail 7000 housing stands

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Dynamos fined for crowd trouble

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

2 more pregnant women raped in hospital

6 hrs ago | 332 Views

New Covid-19 variant: Zimbabwe to decide on injiva

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

Revenue Hall to be 100% solar powered

6 hrs ago | 37 Views

Distributor moves to stem Zimbabwe's fake whiskey 'pandemic'

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bulawayo avails 500 stands

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso declare war against Ngezi

6 hrs ago | 39 Views

3 in Japan to develop Zimbabwean satellite

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chamisa's supporters join Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

US$1bn SDRs to be used over three years

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Stadium crisis haunts Zimbabwe football

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Devolution funds doubled in 2022 Budget

6 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe braces for new Covid-19 variant

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Hunt on for missing Zimbabwean trio

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimsec registrations decline

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

World Cup blow for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

NetOne launches domestic remittance service

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Campbell Musiwa: Chartered Accountant par excellence

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

World races to contain new South African variant

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Best home remedies for pimples

6 hrs ago | 100 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days