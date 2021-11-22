Silent Killer arrested for assault

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zim dancehall musician has been arrested along with two others for assaulting DJ Fantan's younger brother in Mbare yesterday.Jimu Mudereri, 30, popularly known as Silent Killer, stand accused of assaulting Fanton's younger brother Tinashe Kamudyariwa, 30.Kamudyariwa sustained a deep cut on his forehead and rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for medical examination.DJ Fantan real name Arnold Kamudyariwa received a call about the assault and lodged a police report against Silent Killer and his accomplices Dominic Mugoni, 32 and Tendai Mbimbi, 38.Harare Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrest warning violent people that they will face wrath of the law."Police are investigating an assault case where one got injured after he was attacked by three people in Mbare," said Insp Mwanza."Kamudyariwa was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he is receiving medical assistance."One Jimu Mudereri(Silent Killer) and two others have since been arrested on assault charge."One of the accomplices is still at large and police are making efforts to arrest him."Investigations are underway to establish what actually transpired."We condemn violence and people should never use violence as a tool to settle and misunderstanding."Those who engage in violence will be arrested," said Insp Mwanza.