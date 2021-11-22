2 drown, one missing as boat capsizes

News / National

by Staff reporter

At least two people drowned in Lake Kariba while another one is still missing after a boat capsized just after launching from Chawara Harbour.The boat, which was carrying passengers and grocery stock for a shop at Gache Cache Fishing Camps, was reportedly hit by a wave and drowned.At least three passengers managed to swim to safety.Search efforts have so far led to the discovery of two bodies, a mother and her child."The boat was overloaded with people and supplies for a shop. It could not hold up when a strong wave hit and it started drowning," said a police source.The accident comes just two months after another boat capsized, killing five people owing to overloading.