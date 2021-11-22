1 person dies of Covid-19 in ZImbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

ONE person succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 115 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.The country has so far recorded 133 951 cases, 4 705 deaths and 128 646 recoveries. The national recovery rate rises to 96 percent with active go up to 600Matabeleland North recorded one death while other provinces recorded zero deaths.The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 3 764 538 people having received the first dose while 2 795 050 people got the second jab.A total of 8 040 people received their first jab yesterday and 8 071 their second.As of November 27, 2021 at 3PM, there were 16 people who were hospitalised with 3 new admissions. Two people were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 12 had mild to moderate symptoms. No one was asymptomatic.Masvingo recorded the highest number of 82 cases followed by Harare with 17 cases. Mashonaland East had 6 cases followed by Mashonaland West and Manicaland which recorded 3 cases each.Matabeleland North had one case while other provinces recorded zero cases.81 of the cases reported by Masvingo Province are from an outbreak at a learning institution first detected on the night of 26 of November 2021."As of November 27, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 133 951 confirmed cases, 128 646 recoveries and 4 705 deaths," reads the statement.