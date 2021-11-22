Latest News Editor's Choice


Bogus lawyer dupes client US$3 000

by Staff reporter
A SERIAL fraudster who masqueraded as a lawyer was on Friday arraigned before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi after duping several people that unknowingly requested for legal services from him.

Beven Chipunza (32) was denied bail and was remanded to December 10.

The complainant in this case is Evelyn Chirengwa, who met the accused at Zimbabwe Open University while she was looking for a legal practitioner.

Chipunza masqueraded as a lawyer attached to Dube, Tachiona and Tsvangirai Law Firm.

From July 10, 2021 to September 14, 2021, Chipunza demanded US$3000 from Chirengwa who paid cash.

On November 17, Chirengwa demanded receipts from the accused but he failed to produce them.  When she went to Dube, Tachiona and Tsvangirai Law Firm to enquire about her case, she was told that he was not attached to the law firm.

A police report was made leading to Chipunza's arrest.

When searched, Chipunza was found in possession of a law practicing certificate belonging to Tungamirai Muganhiri, a lawyer at Machaya and Associates Law Firm.

The Law Society of Zimbabwe then confirmed that the accused was not a registered lawyer.

On the second charge, Chipunza is jointly accused with Tinashe Mubaiwa (32).

The duo allegedly duped Chenai Allen of US$400 after misrepresenting themselves as lawyers.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
Most Popular In 7 Days