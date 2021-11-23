Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Top Banker burnt to death in his house

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, Douglas Munatsi, has died. He was burnt by a fire that gutted his flat located at the corner of Fifth Street and Josiah Tongogara Avenue on Monday morning.

Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono expressed his sadness on the death of Munatsi through a Facebook post saying:

I am saddened to hear that Doug Munatsi has passed on in a fire tragedy.
He was one of the few people around President Mnangagwa who genuinely wanted to see Zimbabwe succeed, and at many times felt let down by his bosses.
We used to argue about politics but we remained cordial and respectful.
May his soul Rest In Peace!

He was the founding partner of DBF Capital Partners and previously the Group CEO of ABC Holdings, the parent company of BancABC. He was Managing Director of its predecessors, First Merchant Bank and Heritage Investment Bank (Heritage).

Doug founded Heritage in 1995. He later successfully negotiated Heritage's merger with First Merchant Bank Limited, then controlled by Anglo American Corporation. Prior to setting up Heritage, he was an executive with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank.

He held a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from the University of Zimbabwe, a Master of Business Administration (Finance) from the American University of, Washington DC and completed the Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Programme.
Source - Byo24News

